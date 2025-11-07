Pentera RansomwareReady Logo

Pentera RansomwareReady is a ransomware attack simulation platform that emulates real-world ransomware strains to test organizational defenses. The platform applies safe versions of destructive ransomware variants found in the wild, including REvil, Conti, Maze, and LockBit 2.0. It conducts comprehensive testing that covers initial exploitation, proprietary payload execution, encryption processes, and data exfiltration scenarios. The tool validates endpoint protection efficacy by launching attack sequences fully aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. It tests ransomware prevention and detection capabilities of security controls, including XDR solutions and SOC response procedures. RansomwareReady™ identifies vulnerabilities and lateral movement pathways that ransomware could exploit to reach critical assets. It maps attack paths through network infrastructure and evaluates segmentation effectiveness. The platform provides step-by-step remediation guidance prioritized by business risk impact. It generates reports that help organizations understand security gaps, adjust control policies, and implement privilege mitigation measures to reduce ransomware exposure.

