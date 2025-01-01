Cheat Sheets

Security cheat sheets, quick reference guides, and technical documentation for cybersecurity tools and techniques.

Explore 38 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet Logo
Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.

Cheat Sheets
0
Docker Cheat Sheet Logo
Docker Cheat Sheet

A reference guide providing Docker commands and concepts for containerized application development and deployment.

Cheat Sheets
1
Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub) Logo
Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub)

An educational cheatsheet that provides privilege escalation fundamentals and examples for CTF players and cybersecurity beginners.

Cheat Sheets
2
IRM-2022 Logo
IRM-2022

A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.

Cheat Sheets
0
Metasploit Cheat Sheet Logo
Metasploit Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.

Cheat Sheets
0
Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin Logo
Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin

A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.

Cheat Sheets
0
Compilation of SHODAN Filters Logo
Compilation of SHODAN Filters

A comprehensive reference guide containing search filters for the SHODAN search engine to help users refine queries for internet-connected devices and services.

Cheat Sheets
0
DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet Logo
DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet

A centralized reference resource containing default credentials for various devices and systems to assist security professionals in both offensive and defensive operations.

Cheat Sheets
0
SQL Injection Cheat Sheet Logo
SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.

Cheat Sheets
0
OWASP Testing Checklist v4 Markdown Logo
OWASP Testing Checklist v4 Markdown

Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.

Cheat Sheets
0
Nessus Cheat Sheet Logo
Nessus Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive reference guide covering Nessus vulnerability scanner configuration, management, API usage, and best practices.

Cheat Sheets
0
Bug Bounty Cheat Sheet Logo
Bug Bounty Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive reference guide covering various web application vulnerabilities, testing techniques, and resources for bug bounty hunters and security researchers.

Cheat Sheets
0
Security Cheatsheets Logo
Security Cheatsheets

A collection of command reference cheatsheets for penetration testing tools and security utilities, designed to help security professionals quickly recall important but infrequently used commands.

Cheat Sheets
0
Pivoting Cheat Sheet Logo
Pivoting Cheat Sheet

A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.

Cheat Sheets
0
Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet Logo
Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet

A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.

Cheat Sheets
0
SQLite SQL Injection Cheat Sheet Logo
SQLite SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive cheat sheet providing SQLite-specific SQL injection techniques, payloads, and enumeration methods for security testing and penetration testing activities.

Cheat Sheets
0
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0 Logo
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0

A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.

Cheat Sheets
0
Hashcat Cheat Sheet Logo
Hashcat Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive reference guide providing practical examples and commands for using Hashcat to crack various types of password hashes.

Cheat Sheets
1
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet Logo
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.

Cheat Sheets
0
Password Storage - OWASP Cheat Sheet Series Logo
Password Storage - OWASP Cheat Sheet Series

Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.

Cheat Sheets
0
Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet Logo
Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet

Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.

Cheat Sheets
0
Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0 Logo
Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0

A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.

Cheat Sheets
0
SSL/TLS Vulnerability Cheat Sheet Logo
SSL/TLS Vulnerability Cheat Sheet

A reference guide documenting known vulnerabilities in SSL/TLS protocol versions and cipher suites to help security professionals identify insecure configurations.

Cheat Sheets
0
Regexp Security Cheatsheet Logo
Regexp Security Cheatsheet

A comprehensive repository documenting security vulnerabilities in regular expressions used by Web Application Firewalls, including bypass examples and SAST tools for vulnerability identification.

Cheat Sheets
0