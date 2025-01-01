Cheat Sheets
Security cheat sheets, quick reference guides, and technical documentation for cybersecurity tools and techniques.
RELATED TASKS
A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
A reference guide providing Docker commands and concepts for containerized application development and deployment.
An educational cheatsheet that provides privilege escalation fundamentals and examples for CTF players and cybersecurity beginners.
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
A comprehensive reference guide containing search filters for the SHODAN search engine to help users refine queries for internet-connected devices and services.
A centralized reference resource containing default credentials for various devices and systems to assist security professionals in both offensive and defensive operations.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.
A comprehensive reference guide covering Nessus vulnerability scanner configuration, management, API usage, and best practices.
A comprehensive reference guide covering various web application vulnerabilities, testing techniques, and resources for bug bounty hunters and security researchers.
A collection of command reference cheatsheets for penetration testing tools and security utilities, designed to help security professionals quickly recall important but infrequently used commands.
A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
A comprehensive cheat sheet providing SQLite-specific SQL injection techniques, payloads, and enumeration methods for security testing and penetration testing activities.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
A comprehensive reference guide providing practical examples and commands for using Hashcat to crack various types of password hashes.
A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.
Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.
Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.
A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.
A reference guide documenting known vulnerabilities in SSL/TLS protocol versions and cipher suites to help security professionals identify insecure configurations.
A comprehensive repository documenting security vulnerabilities in regular expressions used by Web Application Firewalls, including bypass examples and SAST tools for vulnerability identification.
