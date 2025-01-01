Threat Hunting

Threat hunting tools and platforms for proactive threat detection, advanced persistent threat (APT) discovery, and security investigation.

Investigative Analytics Platform by Cognyte Logo
Investigative Analytics Platform by Cognyte

An investigative analytics platform that uses machine learning to fuse and analyze data from multiple sources, enabling security organizations to extract insights and identify patterns for threat prevention and complex investigations.

System Two Security Logo
System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Akamai Hunt Logo
Akamai Hunt

Akamai Hunt is a managed threat hunting service that detects and remediates evasive security risks in network environments using data analysis, AI, and expert investigation.

Kunai Logo
Kunai

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.

anew Logo
anew

A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates.

gaussrf Logo
gaussrf

A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.

Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting Logo
Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting

A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.

OTE Logo
OTE

A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis

Falco Rules Logo
Falco Rules

A repository of officially managed detection rules for the Falco runtime security monitoring system that identifies threats, abnormal behaviors, and compliance violations through syscall and container event analysis.

YLS Language Server for YARA Language Logo
YLS Language Server for YARA Language

YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.

Private Yara Rules Repository Logo
Private Yara Rules Repository

A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.

plast Logo
plast

Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework

Golismero Logo
Golismero

A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources

Cyber Threat Hunting Logo
Cyber Threat Hunting

A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.

Chaos Client Logo
Chaos Client

A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API

YaraDbg Logo
YaraDbg

A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.

Windows-Hunting Logo
Windows-Hunting

A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.

Sentinel ATT&CK Logo
Sentinel ATT&CK

A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel

HASSH Logo
HASSH

A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.

GitMiner Logo
GitMiner

A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub

Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0 Logo
Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0

A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.

Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository Logo
Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository

A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.

Community Security Analytics (CSA) Logo
Community Security Analytics (CSA)

A community-driven repository of pre-built security analytics queries and rules for monitoring and detecting threats in Google Cloud environments across various log sources and activity types.

ThreatHunting Logo
ThreatHunting

A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.

