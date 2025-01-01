Cloud Application Detection and Response
Cloud Application Detection and Response (CADR) platforms for real-time threat detection, incident response, and security monitoring in cloud application environments.
Explore 5 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Get Featured
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
RELATED TASKS
Cloud runtime security platform that uses eBPF technology to monitor cloud infrastructure, detect anomalies, and identify potential security threats in real-time.
Cloud runtime security platform that uses eBPF technology to monitor cloud infrastructure, detect anomalies, and identify potential security threats in real-time.
Varna is an AWS serverless security tool that monitors CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language to detect and alert on suspicious activities in cloud environments.
Varna is an AWS serverless security tool that monitors CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language to detect and alert on suspicious activities in cloud environments.
A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis.
A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis.
A collection of scripts and guidance for generating proof-of-concept Amazon GuardDuty findings to help users understand and test AWS security detection capabilities.
A collection of scripts and guidance for generating proof-of-concept Amazon GuardDuty findings to help users understand and test AWS security detection capabilities.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
POPULAR
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.