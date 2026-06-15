Secrets detection tools find credentials that should never have been committed: API keys, database passwords, cloud tokens, private keys, and signing certificates hardcoded in source code, Git history, container images, and CI/CD configs. They exist because every developer eventually pastes a secret somewhere it should not live, and a single leaked key can hand an attacker your cloud account or production database. If you run application security or own the SDLC, this category covers the scanners that catch those leaks before they ship, and ideally before they ever reach a remote branch.

The most comprehensive Secrets Detection directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 51 Secrets Detection tools , 28 free and 23 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.