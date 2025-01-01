Interactive Application Security Testing
Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) security testing tools that combine static and dynamic analysis to detect vulnerabilities in real-time during application execution.
A comprehensive application security platform that combines runtime protection, security testing, and monitoring capabilities across the entire application lifecycle.
Application security platform that combines SAST and SCA with runtime intelligence to validate vulnerability exploitability and provide contextual remediation guidance.
Runtime application security platform that provides vulnerability management, patching, and threat detection at the application level during program execution.
The Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a suite of application security tools that integrates security into the software development lifecycle and production environments, including IAST, SAST, RASP, and SCA capabilities.
OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation.
