Top picks: Onyx Platform, Discover AI, Evoke Security — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating AIR alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
AIR is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by AIR Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Onyx Platform, Discover AI, Evoke Security, Manifold, and Neo. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to AIR, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 7 capabilities with AIR: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +3 more
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Shares 6 capabilities with AIR: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 6 capabilities with AIR: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Shares 6 capabilities with AIR: Runtime Security, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 6 capabilities with AIR: Runtime Security, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Shares 5 capabilities with AIR: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with AIR: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Shares 7 capabilities with AIR: Runtime Security, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +3 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Security scanner and verifier for AI agent tools, MCP servers, and plugins.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
Security guardrails platform for autonomous AI coding agents.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
Security scanner that analyzes OpenClaw AI agent skills for malicious behavior.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to AIR.
The most popular alternatives to AIR include Onyx Platform, Discover AI, Evoke Security, Manifold, and Neo. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to AIR listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
AIR is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
AIR is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.