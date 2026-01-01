Top picks: Agent Charley, Rockfort Orion, Jazz — plus 45 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is a commercial Data Loss Prevention tool developed by SecureIntent. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agent Charley, Rockfort Orion, Jazz, Bold Endpoint Security, and Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Browser extension DLP that masks sensitive data before it reaches AI tools.
Shares 7 capabilities with SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension: Browser Security, Sensitive Data, PII, LLM Security +3 more
AI-native DLP platform that auto-investigates signals and surfaces real incidents.
Shares 5 capabilities with SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension: Sensitive Data, PII, GenAI Security, Shadow AI +1 more
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
Shares 4 capabilities with SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension: Sensitive Data, GenAI Security, Shadow AI, AI DLP
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
Shares 3 capabilities with SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension: Browser Security, Sensitive Data, PII
Prevents sensitive data leaks to GenAI apps and browser extensions.
Shares 3 capabilities with SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension: Browser Security, Sensitive Data, AI DLP
DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Browser extension DLP that masks sensitive data before it reaches AI tools.
AI-native DLP platform that auto-investigates signals and surfaces real incidents.
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
Prevents sensitive data leaks to GenAI apps and browser extensions.
DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
Real-time DLP tool that masks & blocks sensitive data leaks across apps.
Client-side encryption & AI-driven data security platform for enterprises.
Endpoint DLP, device mgmt & security policy enforcement for enterprises.
Cloud-delivered DLP SaaS with endpoint, network, and cloud data protection.
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS
AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints
Cloud-based DLP solution monitoring & controlling sensitive data movement
Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information
Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.
Scans & remediates PII, PHI, PCI data across SaaS, cloud, endpoints & databases
Enterprise DLP solution for preventing data loss across endpoints, cloud, email
DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities
DLP solution for Google Workspace with automated data leak prevention
AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Real-time DLP that blocks sensitive data exfiltration via eBPF monitoring.
Unified DLP platform with centralized policy control across cloud, SaaS & endpoints.
AI-native autonomous DLP platform for SaaS, endpoints, and GenAI apps.
Autonomous, AI-driven DLP that blocks sensitive data leaks in real-time.
Autonomous, context-aware, agentic data loss prevention
Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection
Enterprise DRM solution for continuous file encryption and access control
Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control
Policy-driven storage device access control for USB, network, and local drives
Endpoint DLP solution with port/device control and removable media encryption
File-level encryption and access control for data-centric security
USB device control & data protection solution for secure file transfers
Cloud-based MSP platform for device encryption, access control & compliance.
Insider threat & employee monitoring platform with DLP and endpoint control.
File-level encryption platform with dynamic access controls for post-auth data security.
Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal Software Tool for Windows
Blocks unauthorized app data exfiltration via real-time outbound flow validation.
Encrypted USB drives and endpoint storage management platform.
DLP tool that discovers, classifies, and enforces policies on sensitive SFDC data.
DataCop is an AWS framework that automatically blocks S3 buckets containing PII or classified information based on AWS Macie findings and configurable security policies.
Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform.
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
Enterprise DLP solution for endpoint, network, and print data leakage prevention
Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension.
The most popular alternatives to SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension include Agent Charley, Rockfort Orion, Jazz, Bold Endpoint Security, and Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control. These Data Loss Prevention tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension listed on CybersecTools, all within the Data Loss Prevention category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is a commercial Data Loss Prevention tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is a Data Loss Prevention tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for data loss prevention capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.