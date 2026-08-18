SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension Description

SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is a browser-based data loss prevention tool that intercepts sensitive data before it is pasted into AI platforms and large language models (LLMs). It operates entirely on-device, meaning no data is transmitted to SecureIntent's servers. The extension monitors clipboard paste actions and scans content for secrets and credentials using a combination of regular expression (regex) pattern matching and Shannon entropy scoring. When sensitive data is detected, the user is presented with options to cancel the paste, proceed anyway, or automatically anonymize the content before it reaches the destination. Secrets detected include: - AWS Access Keys - OpenAI API keys (sk-) - Anthropic API keys (sk-ant-) - GCP Service Account credentials - Stripe live keys (sk_live-) - GitHub tokens - Slack tokens (xox-) - JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) - Credit card numbers (Luhn algorithm) - High-entropy zero-day/undocumented keys The extension requires only "storage" and "activeTab" browser permissions, with no global clipboard read or background tracking. Paid tiers add capabilities including: - Dehydrate & Rehydrate: automatically salts and anonymizes tokens before sending to an LLM, then rehydrates the keys locally in RAM upon receiving the LLM reply - Ghost Log Sanitiser: sanitizes log output of sensitive data - Cloud Console Session Lock: protects cloud console sessions - Team Policy Sync: pushes organizational rules to all employees (Business Pro) - Security-Team Alerts: zero-retention webhook notifications for critical incidents (Business Pro) The codebase is publicly auditable, with reproducible builds verified against a public GitHub pipeline. The infrastructure is designed to align with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards. A vulnerability disclosure program (VDP) is available via PGP encryption.