Chrome extension that intercepts secrets/credentials before pasting into AI/LLMs.
Chrome extension that intercepts secrets/credentials before pasting into AI/LLMs.
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is a browser-based data loss prevention tool that intercepts sensitive data before it is pasted into AI platforms and large language models (LLMs). It operates entirely on-device, meaning no data is transmitted to SecureIntent's servers. The extension monitors clipboard paste actions and scans content for secrets and credentials using a combination of regular expression (regex) pattern matching and Shannon entropy scoring. When sensitive data is detected, the user is presented with options to cancel the paste, proceed anyway, or automatically anonymize the content before it reaches the destination. Secrets detected include: - AWS Access Keys - OpenAI API keys (sk-) - Anthropic API keys (sk-ant-) - GCP Service Account credentials - Stripe live keys (sk_live-) - GitHub tokens - Slack tokens (xox-) - JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) - Credit card numbers (Luhn algorithm) - High-entropy zero-day/undocumented keys The extension requires only "storage" and "activeTab" browser permissions, with no global clipboard read or background tracking. Paid tiers add capabilities including: - Dehydrate & Rehydrate: automatically salts and anonymizes tokens before sending to an LLM, then rehydrates the keys locally in RAM upon receiving the LLM reply - Ghost Log Sanitiser: sanitizes log output of sensitive data - Cloud Console Session Lock: protects cloud console sessions - Team Policy Sync: pushes organizational rules to all employees (Business Pro) - Security-Team Alerts: zero-retention webhook notifications for critical incidents (Business Pro) The codebase is publicly auditable, with reproducible builds verified against a public GitHub pipeline. The infrastructure is designed to align with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards. A vulnerability disclosure program (VDP) is available via PGP encryption.
Common questions about SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is Chrome extension that intercepts secrets/credentials before pasting into AI/LLMs, developed by SecureIntent. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI DLP, Secret Detection, Browser Security.
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension offers the following core capabilities:
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise, startup organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is built for security teams handling AI DLP, Secret Detection, Browser Security, LLM Security. It supports workflows including on-device secret detection using regex pattern matching and shannon entropy scoring, clipboard paste interception with cancel, proceed, or anonymize options, dehydrate & rehydrate: anonymizes tokens before llm submission and rehydrates locally in ram. Teams typically adopt SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/secureintent-browser-dlp-chrome-extension
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://secureintent.ai/ or contact SecureIntent directly.
Popular alternatives to SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension include:
Compare all SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/secureintent-browser-dlp-chrome-extension
SecureIntent Browser DLP Chrome Extension is for security teams and organizations that need AI DLP, Secret Detection, Browser Security, LLM Security, GenAI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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