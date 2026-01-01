Top picks: DeployHub Ortelius, Appknox SBOM, Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating Mobile Software Exposure Center alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mobile Software Exposure Center is a commercial Software Composition Analysis tool developed by Lookout. Security professionals most commonly compare it with DeployHub Ortelius, Appknox SBOM, Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management, Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform, and SCANOSS Security Dataset. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Mobile Software Exposure Center, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
Shares 4 capabilities with Mobile Software Exposure Center: CVE, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
Shares 4 capabilities with Mobile Software Exposure Center: IOS, Supply Chain Security, Android Security, SBOM
SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Software Exposure Center: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Software Exposure Center: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Software Exposure Center: CVE, Supply Chain Security, SBOM
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Software Exposure Center: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Software Exposure Center: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Software Exposure Center: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
Filter out vulnerabilities with function-level runtime reachability.
SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance
SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection
Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments
Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform.
AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC
AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages
SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities
SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management
SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance.
Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities
SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation
SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation
SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies
Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities
Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security
Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime
SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection
Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies
Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Mobile Software Exposure Center.
The most popular alternatives to Mobile Software Exposure Center include DeployHub Ortelius, Appknox SBOM, Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management, Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform, and SCANOSS Security Dataset. These Software Composition Analysis tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Mobile Software Exposure Center listed on CybersecTools, all within the Software Composition Analysis category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Mobile Software Exposure Center is a commercial Software Composition Analysis tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Mobile Software Exposure Center is a Software Composition Analysis tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for software composition analysis capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.