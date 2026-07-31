Mobile app binary analysis platform for supply chain exposure & SBOM mgmt.
Mobile app binary analysis platform for supply chain exposure & SBOM mgmt.
Lookout Mobile Software Exposure Center (MSEC) is a mobile application security intelligence platform that performs deep binary analysis of iOS and Android applications to identify hidden software components, vulnerable dependencies, and supply chain risks within enterprise mobile fleets. MSEC addresses a visibility gap left by traditional MDM and UEM tools, which can only inventory installed applications by name and version but cannot inspect the internal composition of those apps. MSEC analyzes compiled application binaries without requiring access to source code, generating versioned Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) through binary fingerprinting. Core capabilities include: - Fleet-wide exposure and vulnerability correlation: Continuously maps deployed software versions against CVE databases, threat intelligence feeds, and the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog to produce prioritized risk metrics. - Component-level blast radius analysis: When a vulnerability is disclosed, MSEC uses a vectorized SBOM Explorer to instantly identify all affected applications and devices across the enterprise fleet. - Adaptive, risk-based compliance enforcement: Applies policies that adjust based on vulnerability severity, age, and patch availability, allowing grace periods for newly disclosed vulnerabilities or unpatched software. - Vendor security hygiene tracking: Evaluates software publishers by analyzing patch frequency, release histories, and remediation timelines, calculating a Mean Time to Patch (MTTP) metric per vendor. - CTEM integration: Feeds mobile software exposure data into Continuous Threat Exposure Management workflows alongside endpoints, servers, cloud infrastructure, and network assets. MSEC is a native extension of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security (MES) and complements Lookout's AI Visibility and Governance solution. It is backed by analysis of over 400 million mobile applications and 15+ years of mobile security research.
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Mobile Software Exposure Center is Mobile app binary analysis platform for supply chain exposure & SBOM mgmt, developed by Lookout. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SBOM, Binary Analysis, Software Supply Chain.
Mobile Software Exposure Center offers the following core capabilities:
Mobile Software Exposure Center integrates natively with Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security (MES), Lookout AI Visibility and Governance, CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platforms, Cyber Risk Management (CRM) platforms. Integration support lets security teams connect Mobile Software Exposure Center to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Mobile Software Exposure Center is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Mobile Software Exposure Center is built for security teams handling SBOM, Binary Analysis, Software Supply Chain, CVE. It supports workflows including deep binary analysis of ios and android app binaries without source code access, automated sbom generation via binary fingerprinting, fleet-wide cve and vulnerability correlation across mobile devices. Teams typically adopt Mobile Software Exposure Center when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mobile-software-exposure-center
Mobile Software Exposure Center is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://security.lookout.com/solutions/use-case/mobile-software-exposure-center or contact Lookout directly.
Popular alternatives to Mobile Software Exposure Center include:
Compare all Mobile Software Exposure Center alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mobile-software-exposure-center
Mobile Software Exposure Center is for security teams and organizations that need SBOM, Binary Analysis, Software Supply Chain, CVE, Vulnerability Prioritization. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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