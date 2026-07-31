Mobile Software Exposure Center Description

Lookout Mobile Software Exposure Center (MSEC) is a mobile application security intelligence platform that performs deep binary analysis of iOS and Android applications to identify hidden software components, vulnerable dependencies, and supply chain risks within enterprise mobile fleets. MSEC addresses a visibility gap left by traditional MDM and UEM tools, which can only inventory installed applications by name and version but cannot inspect the internal composition of those apps. MSEC analyzes compiled application binaries without requiring access to source code, generating versioned Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) through binary fingerprinting. Core capabilities include: - Fleet-wide exposure and vulnerability correlation: Continuously maps deployed software versions against CVE databases, threat intelligence feeds, and the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog to produce prioritized risk metrics. - Component-level blast radius analysis: When a vulnerability is disclosed, MSEC uses a vectorized SBOM Explorer to instantly identify all affected applications and devices across the enterprise fleet. - Adaptive, risk-based compliance enforcement: Applies policies that adjust based on vulnerability severity, age, and patch availability, allowing grace periods for newly disclosed vulnerabilities or unpatched software. - Vendor security hygiene tracking: Evaluates software publishers by analyzing patch frequency, release histories, and remediation timelines, calculating a Mean Time to Patch (MTTP) metric per vendor. - CTEM integration: Feeds mobile software exposure data into Continuous Threat Exposure Management workflows alongside endpoints, servers, cloud infrastructure, and network assets. MSEC is a native extension of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security (MES) and complements Lookout's AI Visibility and Governance solution. It is backed by analysis of over 400 million mobile applications and 15+ years of mobile security research.