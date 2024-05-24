Manifest Platform Description

Manifest Platform is a software supply chain security solution focused on Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) management for regulatory compliance and governance. The platform addresses requirements across multiple frameworks including CISA Minimum SBOM Elements, NIST 800-53 Rev. 5, DoD SWFT, EU Cyber Resilience Act, EU NIS 2 Directive, Executive Orders 14028 and 14144, FDA Cybersecurity Guidance, NIST 800-218 SSDF, OMB M-22-18, UNECE R155, ISO/SAE 21434, and OWASP SAMM. The platform generates and enriches SBOMs and AIBOMs with vulnerability and exploitability data. It validates third-party SBOMs and enables secure sharing with customers and regulators via email. Organizations can add context to SBOM content through integrations with vulnerability datasets and track end-of-life and end-of-service components. Manifest provides continuous monitoring capabilities for software components, dependencies, and vulnerabilities. The platform maps to NIST 800-53 controls and supports evidence collection for compliance audits. It includes provenance checking capabilities and produces exportable audit artifacts for regulatory submissions. The solution supports supplier oversight workflows, component integrity verification, and risk-based authorization processes. It provides dashboards for federal compliance requirements and enables organizations to analyze risks across their software supply chain.