Top picks: Blue Ridge Networks LinkGuard & CyberCloak, Xona, Vantelis Water — plus 45 more compared.Cyber-Physical Security
Evaluating FreeWave Zentry alternatives comes down to matching Cyber-Physical Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
FreeWave Zentry is a commercial Industrial Control System Security tool developed by FreeWave Technologies. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Blue Ridge Networks LinkGuard & CyberCloak, Xona, Vantelis Water, PacketViper OT360/OTRemote/IT360/Deception360, and Simplesense Installation Resilience Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to FreeWave Zentry, including their key features and shared capabilities.
ICS/SCADA security solution with Zero Trust segmentation for OT environments.
Shares 4 capabilities with FreeWave Zentry: SCADA, ZTNA, Critical Infrastructure, Network Segmentation
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for OT/ICS environments.
Shares 4 capabilities with FreeWave Zentry: SCADA, ZTNA, Remote Access, Critical Infrastructure
Agentless OT cybersecurity for water/wastewater SCADA and PLC systems.
Shares 5 capabilities with FreeWave Zentry: IOT Security, SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, Microsegmentation +1 more
Agentless OT/IT network security suite for detection, prevention & deception.
Shares 3 capabilities with FreeWave Zentry: SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, Network Segmentation
DoD-compliant OT/CS security platform for installations w/ hybrid cloud.
Shares 3 capabilities with FreeWave Zentry: SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, Network Segmentation
OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems
OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment.
Shares 3 capabilities with FreeWave Zentry: SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, Network Segmentation
AI-native OT security platform for ICS/SCADA threat detection & response.
Shares 3 capabilities with FreeWave Zentry: IOT Security, SCADA, Critical Infrastructure
ICS/SCADA security solution with Zero Trust segmentation for OT environments.
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for OT/ICS environments.
Agentless OT cybersecurity for water/wastewater SCADA and PLC systems.
Agentless OT/IT network security suite for detection, prevention & deception.
DoD-compliant OT/CS security platform for installations w/ hybrid cloud.
OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems
OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment.
AI-native OT security platform for ICS/SCADA threat detection & response.
Remote privileged access solution for OT/ICS and cyber-physical systems
Industrial data platform for streaming operational data using MQTT protocol
Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero-trust access
Zero-trust security for distributed energy resources and industrial systems
OT cybersecurity platform for industrial infrastructure protection & monitoring
AI-powered runtime security for distributed energy networks and IoT devices
Managed licensing & admin of Nozomi Guardian OT sensors via IKARUS MSSP.
OT/IIoT network security monitoring, anomaly detection, and asset discovery.
OT/ICS cyber-resilience platform for sub-minute backup & recovery.
Passive OT network monitoring & anomaly detection for ICS environments.
OT cybersecurity platform securing distributed energy resources (DERs).
Industrial security gateway for OT environments with ruggedized hardware
OT & critical infrastructure protection platform for threat-informed defense
AI-driven OT security platform for PLCs, RTUs, HMIs, and workstations
Ethernet MITM detection & autonomous response for OT/ICS port networks.
OT security suite for industrial networks and critical infrastructure protection.
Passive OT/IoT network sensor for real-time threat detection and asset visibility.
Rail-specialist cybersecurity suite for on-board & wayside systems.
OT/ICS cybersecurity assessment & risk management platform for critical infrastructure.
MFA solution for OT devices using dynamic one-time authentication codes
Real-time cybersecurity monitoring platform for OT and critical infrastructures
Web-based risk management platform for ICS/SCADA environments using a PDCA lifecycle.
OT cybersecurity platform for rail networks with asset discovery and threat detection.
Industrial secure remote access platform for OT equipment monitoring.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
ICS/OT network security solution with IPS, firewall, and segmentation
AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments
OT endpoint security for ICS environments with legacy & modern OS support
Passive network monitoring for OT/IoT asset visibility and threat detection
AI-powered OT/IoT cybersecurity platform for critical infrastructure
Extended Detection and Response platform for OT/ICS environments
Software SDLS protocol impl. for end-to-end satellite link encryption.
Centralized OT security monitoring & risk mgmt platform for multi-site ops
OT incident response platform for ICS/SCADA environments
AI-driven IDS for serial-connected ICS with anomaly detection
ML-based OT cybersecurity suite for threat detection and IR in industrial systems.
ICSREF is a modular framework that automates reverse engineering of CODESYS industrial control system binaries to identify functions, library calls, and program structures.
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals
USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to FreeWave Zentry.
The most popular alternatives to FreeWave Zentry include Blue Ridge Networks LinkGuard & CyberCloak, Xona, Vantelis Water, PacketViper OT360/OTRemote/IT360/Deception360, and Simplesense Installation Resilience Platform. These Industrial Control System Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to FreeWave Zentry listed on CybersecTools, all within the Industrial Control System Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
FreeWave Zentry is a commercial Industrial Control System Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
FreeWave Zentry is a Industrial Control System Security tool within the broader Cyber-Physical Security category. It is used by security professionals for industrial control system security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.