AI-powered MXDR for OT/industrial environments using edge computing & NVIDIA AI.
AI-powered MXDR for OT/industrial environments using edge computing & NVIDIA AI.
Sygnia Velocity Edge is an AI-powered Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution designed specifically for securing operational technology (OT) and industrial environments. It is developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and targets sectors such as energy, critical infrastructure, and industrial operations. The solution addresses the erosion of traditional air-gap security boundaries caused by digital transformation and the proliferation of Industrial IoT (I-IoT) devices. It combines edge computing, AI-driven detection, and real-time data analytics to provide threat detection and response capabilities across OT environments. Key components and how the solution works: - Pathfinder Sensors: Sygnia deploys specialized Pathfinder sensors on NVIDIA BlueField Data Processing Units (DPUs) across the OT estate. These sensors perform data collection and analysis directly at the edge, closer to the OT assets. - Edge Security Stack: Additional security components run alongside Pathfinder on the DPUs to support data collection, analysis, and preventive capabilities at the edge. - AI-Powered Detection: Dynamic detection scenarios are created using AI models trained on datasets derived from Sygnia's incident response case history. These models are combined with pre-trained workflows and models from the NVIDIA Morpheus GPU-accelerated AI framework for cybersecurity. - Integration with Velocity XDR: The detection scenarios power Sygnia's Velocity XDR platform, enabling detection of threats in OT environments that were previously difficult or impossible to identify. - Rapid Response: The combination of edge-based data collection and AI-driven detection enables faster response to threats in OT environments. The product is currently in an Early Access Program.
Common questions about Velocity Edge including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Velocity Edge is AI-powered MXDR for OT/industrial environments using edge computing & NVIDIA AI, developed by Sygnia. It is a Cyber-Physical Security solution designed to help security teams with IOT Security, SCADA, Critical Infrastructure.
Velocity Edge offers the following core capabilities:
Velocity Edge integrates natively with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, NVIDIA Morpheus. Integration support lets security teams connect Velocity Edge to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Velocity Edge is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cyber-physical security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Velocity Edge is built for security teams handling IOT Security, SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, AI SOC. It supports workflows including edge-based data collection and analysis via pathfinder sensors on nvidia bluefield dpus, ai-powered dynamic threat detection scenarios trained on incident response case data, real-time data analytics across ot environments. Teams typically adopt Velocity Edge when they need to cyber-physical security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/velocity-edge
Velocity Edge is a commercial Cyber-Physical Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.sygnia.co/early-access-program-velocity-edge/ or contact Sygnia directly.
Popular alternatives to Velocity Edge include:
Compare all Velocity Edge alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/velocity-edge
Velocity Edge is for security teams and organizations that need IOT Security, SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, AI SOC, Anomaly Detection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cyber-Physical Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ot-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
AI-native OT security platform for ICS/SCADA threat detection & response.
Passive OT network monitoring & anomaly detection for ICS environments.
OT cybersecurity platform securing distributed energy resources (DERs).
OT/ICS cyber-resilience platform for sub-minute backup & recovery.
Agentless OT cybersecurity for water/wastewater SCADA and PLC systems.