Velocity Edge Description

Sygnia Velocity Edge is an AI-powered Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution designed specifically for securing operational technology (OT) and industrial environments. It is developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and targets sectors such as energy, critical infrastructure, and industrial operations. The solution addresses the erosion of traditional air-gap security boundaries caused by digital transformation and the proliferation of Industrial IoT (I-IoT) devices. It combines edge computing, AI-driven detection, and real-time data analytics to provide threat detection and response capabilities across OT environments. Key components and how the solution works: - Pathfinder Sensors: Sygnia deploys specialized Pathfinder sensors on NVIDIA BlueField Data Processing Units (DPUs) across the OT estate. These sensors perform data collection and analysis directly at the edge, closer to the OT assets. - Edge Security Stack: Additional security components run alongside Pathfinder on the DPUs to support data collection, analysis, and preventive capabilities at the edge. - AI-Powered Detection: Dynamic detection scenarios are created using AI models trained on datasets derived from Sygnia's incident response case history. These models are combined with pre-trained workflows and models from the NVIDIA Morpheus GPU-accelerated AI framework for cybersecurity. - Integration with Velocity XDR: The detection scenarios power Sygnia's Velocity XDR platform, enabling detection of threats in OT environments that were previously difficult or impossible to identify. - Rapid Response: The combination of edge-based data collection and AI-driven detection enables faster response to threats in OT environments. The product is currently in an Early Access Program.