OT-focused operational zero trust platform for secure field device access.
OT-focused operational zero trust platform for secure field device access.
FreeWave Zentry is an operational zero trust security solution designed for industrial and OT (operational technology) environments. It provides secure, identity-based access control for connected devices and networks operating in rugged, remote, or distributed field conditions. Zentry is built around the zero trust architecture principle of "never trust, always verify," applied specifically to operational technology networks rather than traditional enterprise IT environments. It is designed to work alongside FreeWave's portfolio of rugged wireless communication devices, including the ZumEdge, ZumLink, FGR3, and Elements series hardware. Key aspects of the solution: - Operational Zero Trust: Enforces zero trust policies at the device and network level for OT/ICS environments, ensuring that no device or user is implicitly trusted on the network. - Secure Remote Access: Provides controlled, authenticated access to field devices and operational assets without relying on traditional VPN architectures. - Device Identity and Access Control: Manages identity and access for connected field devices, enabling policy-based enforcement at the edge. - Cloud-Based Management: Offers a centralized management portal (accessible via zentry.freewave.com) for administering connected devices and access policies. - Integration with FreeWave Hardware: Designed to operate in conjunction with FreeWave's rugged radio and edge computing devices used in industries such as oil and gas, utilities, and critical infrastructure. The solution targets industries that rely on distributed OT networks and require secure, reliable connectivity for remote assets in environments where traditional enterprise security tools are not applicable.
Common questions about FreeWave Zentry including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
FreeWave Zentry is OT-focused operational zero trust platform for secure field device access, developed by FreeWave Technologies. It is a Cyber-Physical Security solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust Architecture, ZTNA, IOT Security.
FreeWave Zentry offers the following core capabilities:
FreeWave Zentry integrates natively with FreeWave ZumEdge, FreeWave ZumLink, FreeWave FGR3 Series, FreeWave Elements ES1000, FreeWave WaveContact Series, Teltonika, Semtech. Integration support lets security teams connect FreeWave Zentry to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
FreeWave Zentry is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise, smb organizations looking to operationalize cyber-physical security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
FreeWave Zentry is built for security teams handling Zero Trust Architecture, ZTNA, IOT Security, Critical Infrastructure. It supports workflows including operational zero trust enforcement for ot/ics networks, secure remote access to field devices without traditional vpn, device identity and access policy management. Teams typically adopt FreeWave Zentry when they need to cyber-physical security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/freewave-zentry
FreeWave Zentry is a commercial Cyber-Physical Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://freewave.com/zentry or contact FreeWave Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to FreeWave Zentry include:
Compare all FreeWave Zentry alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/freewave-zentry
FreeWave Zentry is for security teams and organizations that need Zero Trust Architecture, ZTNA, IOT Security, Critical Infrastructure, SCADA. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cyber-Physical Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ot-security
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