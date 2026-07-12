FreeWave Zentry Description

FreeWave Zentry is an operational zero trust security solution designed for industrial and OT (operational technology) environments. It provides secure, identity-based access control for connected devices and networks operating in rugged, remote, or distributed field conditions. Zentry is built around the zero trust architecture principle of "never trust, always verify," applied specifically to operational technology networks rather than traditional enterprise IT environments. It is designed to work alongside FreeWave's portfolio of rugged wireless communication devices, including the ZumEdge, ZumLink, FGR3, and Elements series hardware. Key aspects of the solution: - Operational Zero Trust: Enforces zero trust policies at the device and network level for OT/ICS environments, ensuring that no device or user is implicitly trusted on the network. - Secure Remote Access: Provides controlled, authenticated access to field devices and operational assets without relying on traditional VPN architectures. - Device Identity and Access Control: Manages identity and access for connected field devices, enabling policy-based enforcement at the edge. - Cloud-Based Management: Offers a centralized management portal (accessible via zentry.freewave.com) for administering connected devices and access policies. - Integration with FreeWave Hardware: Designed to operate in conjunction with FreeWave's rugged radio and edge computing devices used in industries such as oil and gas, utilities, and critical infrastructure. The solution targets industries that rely on distributed OT networks and require secure, reliable connectivity for remote assets in environments where traditional enterprise security tools are not applicable.