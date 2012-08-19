Real-time network threat prevention platform enforcing 10B+ threat indicators.

Key features: Aggregates and normalizes threat intelligence from hundreds of open-source, government, and commercial sources, Enforces over 10 billion threat indicators in real-time at wire speed, Deployed between ISP and firewall to block threats before they reach the network, Covers on-premises, cloud, mobile, and DNS environments uniformly, Dedicated Intelligence Operations team for continuous monitoring and indicator updates