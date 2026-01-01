HYAS Protect Protective DNS Description

HYAS Protect is a protective DNS solution that inspects DNS transactions to block malicious and inappropriate web activity before threats reach networks or endpoints. The product prevents ransomware, phishing, and other cyber attacks by stopping connections to malicious infrastructure. The solution operates as a cloud-native infrastructure-as-a-service that can be deployed by reconfiguring an organization's DNS service without installing agents or sensors. It provides content filtering capabilities that allow administrators to set policies blocking employee access to undesirable sites. HYAS Protect includes historical domain data combined with real-time analysis of communication patterns to identify risk before communicating to domains. The product aggregates DNS activity to help identify patterns and understand cyber risk across the organization. The HYAS Protect Relay extends cloud-based protective DNS services into networks as a forward-deployable capability that directs traffic based on security needs. The solution integrates with EDR, SIEM, SOAR, and other security tools through APIs. A free home network protection version is available for testing enterprise-grade protections. The product has been tested by AV-TEST and is recommended by CISA as part of Zero Trust architecture and compliance frameworks like CMMC.