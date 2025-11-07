Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System
Inline network detection and response system with IPS capabilities
Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System
Inline network detection and response system with IPS capabilities
Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System Description
Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System is an inline network detection and response (NDR) solution that functions as a next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS). The system performs real-time blocking of inbound, outbound, and lateral threats through deep packet inspection while maintaining multi-gigabit throughput and low latency. The platform provides virtual patching capabilities to protect against vulnerabilities before vendor patches become available. It leverages threat intelligence from the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) through Digital Vaccine filters that deliver proactive protection against zero-day attacks. TippingPoint integrates with Trend Vision One, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform, to enable extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities, unified telemetry, alert prioritization, attack surface visibility, and automated response workflows. The system offers centralized management through the TippingPoint Security Management System (SMS). The solution is designed for high-performance environments, with hardware capable of delivering 100 Gbps performance in 1U form factor. It includes hot-swappable hardware and zero-power high availability (ZPHA) features. The platform provides visibility across users, applications, and traffic patterns with flow-based inspection. TippingPoint supports flexible deployment models from data centers to network edges, with pay-as-you-grow licensing options. The system has been certified by NetSecOpen for security efficacy.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.