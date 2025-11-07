Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System Logo

Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System

Inline network detection and response system with IPS capabilities

Network Security
Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System is an inline network detection and response (NDR) solution that functions as a next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS). The system performs real-time blocking of inbound, outbound, and lateral threats through deep packet inspection while maintaining multi-gigabit throughput and low latency. The platform provides virtual patching capabilities to protect against vulnerabilities before vendor patches become available. It leverages threat intelligence from the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) through Digital Vaccine filters that deliver proactive protection against zero-day attacks. TippingPoint integrates with Trend Vision One, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform, to enable extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities, unified telemetry, alert prioritization, attack surface visibility, and automated response workflows. The system offers centralized management through the TippingPoint Security Management System (SMS). The solution is designed for high-performance environments, with hardware capable of delivering 100 Gbps performance in 1U form factor. It includes hot-swappable hardware and zero-power high availability (ZPHA) features. The platform provides visibility across users, applications, and traffic patterns with flow-based inspection. TippingPoint supports flexible deployment models from data centers to network edges, with pay-as-you-grow licensing options. The system has been certified by NetSecOpen for security efficacy.

