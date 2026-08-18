DYNANIC Description

BrnoLogic DYNANIC is a software and FPGA firmware solution that enables the creation of SmartNIC implementations by offloading high-speed network traffic processing onto FPGA accelerator cards. The solution provides all necessary software and firmware components to build FPGA-based SmartNICs from cards supplied by multiple hardware vendors, without requiring end users to have FPGA programming expertise. It exposes a standardized DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) API, allowing developers to build and prototype network applications using a familiar interface. Key capabilities: - Lossless packet processing at wire-speeds up to 400 Gbps - FPGA-based traffic offloading using cards from multiple vendors - Standardized DPDK API for network application development - Software and FPGA firmware bundled together as a ready-to-use package - Supports rapid prototyping and deployment of network applications - Eliminates the need for in-house FPGA programming expertise Supported hardware vendors include AMD Alveo, BittWare, iWave Global, Prodesign, Reflexces, Silicom Denmark, Terasic, and Altera. DYNANIC has been demonstrated running Suricata at 400 Gbps throughput, indicating applicability in network security monitoring and intrusion detection scenarios. The product has received the Cybersecurity Made in Europe label and has been presented at events including Black Hat USA 2026 and DPDK Summit 2026. The solution originates from research conducted within the Liberouter group at CESNET and the Accelerated Network Technologies Research Group at the Faculty of Information Technology, Brno University of Technology.