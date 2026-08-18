FPGA-based SmartNIC solution for lossless packet processing up to 400 Gbps.
FPGA-based SmartNIC solution for lossless packet processing up to 400 Gbps.
BrnoLogic DYNANIC is a software and FPGA firmware solution that enables the creation of SmartNIC implementations by offloading high-speed network traffic processing onto FPGA accelerator cards. The solution provides all necessary software and firmware components to build FPGA-based SmartNICs from cards supplied by multiple hardware vendors, without requiring end users to have FPGA programming expertise. It exposes a standardized DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) API, allowing developers to build and prototype network applications using a familiar interface. Key capabilities: - Lossless packet processing at wire-speeds up to 400 Gbps - FPGA-based traffic offloading using cards from multiple vendors - Standardized DPDK API for network application development - Software and FPGA firmware bundled together as a ready-to-use package - Supports rapid prototyping and deployment of network applications - Eliminates the need for in-house FPGA programming expertise Supported hardware vendors include AMD Alveo, BittWare, iWave Global, Prodesign, Reflexces, Silicom Denmark, Terasic, and Altera. DYNANIC has been demonstrated running Suricata at 400 Gbps throughput, indicating applicability in network security monitoring and intrusion detection scenarios. The product has received the Cybersecurity Made in Europe label and has been presented at events including Black Hat USA 2026 and DPDK Summit 2026. The solution originates from research conducted within the Liberouter group at CESNET and the Accelerated Network Technologies Research Group at the Faculty of Information Technology, Brno University of Technology.
Common questions about DYNANIC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DYNANIC is FPGA-based SmartNIC solution for lossless packet processing up to 400 Gbps, developed by DYNANIC. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Packet Analysis, Packet Capture, Network Monitoring.
DYNANIC offers the following core capabilities:
DYNANIC integrates natively with AMD Alveo, BittWare, iWave Global, Prodesign, Reflexces, Silicom Denmark, Terasic, Altera, Suricata, DPDK. Integration support lets security teams connect DYNANIC to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
DYNANIC is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize network security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DYNANIC is built for security teams handling Packet Analysis, Packet Capture, Network Monitoring, Network Visibility. It supports workflows including lossless packet processing at wire-speeds up to 400 gbps, fpga-based traffic offloading to accelerator cards, standardized dpdk api for network application development. Teams typically adopt DYNANIC when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/dynanic
DYNANIC is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://dyna-nic.com/ or contact DYNANIC directly.
Popular alternatives to DYNANIC include:
Compare all DYNANIC alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/dynanic
DYNANIC is for security teams and organizations that need Packet Analysis, Packet Capture, Network Monitoring, Network Visibility, Traffic Filtering. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Network threat protection platform blocking malicious IPs using reputation intelligence.
AI-driven RF monitoring platform for wireless device detection & threat mgmt.
Snort is an open-source network intrusion detection and prevention system that analyzes traffic in real-time to identify and block malicious activity using rule-based detection methods.
Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates.
Next-gen IPS detecting & blocking network threats via signatures & behavior