Cybermerc Aushield Protect Description

Cybermerc Aushield Protect is a network security solution designed for micro, small, and medium businesses in Australia. The product provides protection against ransomware, theft of intellectual property, and personal identifiable information. The solution uses behavioral-based intrusion detection to identify threats. It operates with automatic real-time updates to devices and networks, requiring minimal ongoing management. The product connects to the Aushield Protect community, which enables early identification of potential threats through shared threat intelligence among users. When intrusions are detected within the Aushield Protect community, protection is automatically distributed to all connected users. This community-based approach allows smaller organizations to benefit from collective defense mechanisms. The product is positioned as providing defense-grade cyber security detection and protection specifically tailored for Australian small to medium businesses that may lack extensive security resources or budgets. It functions as a network-level security control that monitors and protects against various cyber threats targeting business networks and devices.