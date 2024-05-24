Trellix Intrusion Prevention System Logo

Top Alternatives to Trellix Intrusion Prevention System

Network Security

Next-gen IPS detecting & blocking network threats via signatures & behavior

67 Alternatives to Trellix Intrusion Prevention System

Fail2ban Logo
Fail2ban

Fail2ban is a daemon that automatically bans IP addresses showing malicious behavior by monitoring log files and updating firewall rules to prevent brute-force attacks.

Network Security
Free
Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention Logo
Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention

IPS with inline AI models to block zero-day exploits and C2 attacks in real time

Network Security
Snort Open Source Logo
Snort Open Source

Snort is an open-source network intrusion detection and prevention system that analyzes traffic in real-time to identify and block malicious activity using rule-based detection methods.

Network Security
Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System Logo
Trend Micro TippingPoint Threat Protection System

Inline network detection and response system with IPS capabilities

Network Security
Array ASI SSL Intercept Logo
Array ASI SSL Intercept

SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic

Network Security
Intrusion On-Premise Network Protection Logo
Intrusion On-Premise Network Protection

On-premise appliance blocking unknown/malicious network connections

Network Security
Corelight Intrusion Detection System Logo
Corelight Intrusion Detection System

IDS combining Suricata signature alerts with Zeek network evidence for context

Network Security
Cybermerc Aushield Protect Logo
Cybermerc Aushield Protect

Network security solution for SMBs with behavioral intrusion detection

Network Security
ExtraHop IDS Logo
ExtraHop IDS

IDS integrated into RevealX NDR for real-time threat detection & investigation

Network Security
Hoplite Border Gateway Protocol Defense Logo
Hoplite Border Gateway Protocol Defense

BGP-based threat intelligence delivery for blocking malicious IPs at routers

Network Security
WiJungle Next Generation Intrusion Prevention Appliance Logo
WiJungle Next Generation Intrusion Prevention Appliance

ML-enabled IPS appliance with 98K+ signatures for threat prevention

Network Security
CyberNovr DNS Security (DNSSec) Logo
CyberNovr DNS Security (DNSSec)

DNS-based threat blocking service that prevents malicious connections

Network Security
ScoutDNS Device Protection Logo
ScoutDNS Device Protection

DNS-layer protection for devices across all network environments

Network Security
Mobik SMS Guard Logo
Mobik SMS Guard

Managed SMS fraud detection & blocking solution for mobile operators

Network Security
Mobik Data Guard Logo
Mobik Data Guard

DPI-based fraud prevention & revenue assurance for mobile network operators

Network Security
Mobik Voice Guard Logo
Mobik Voice Guard

Voice fraud detection & blocking platform for telecom operators

Network Security
VeriQuantix Logo
VeriQuantix

Quantum-based link verification for optical communication networks

Network Security
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) Logo
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP)

5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection.

Network Security
Akheros Logo
Akheros

Anomaly-based IDS using relative incongruity scoring to reduce false positives.

Network Security
Arista CloudVision CUE Logo
Arista CloudVision CUE

Cloud-native Wi-Fi management platform with AI/ML analytics and WIPS.

Network Security
Atomic OSSEC Logo
Atomic OSSEC

Host-based IDS with FIM, compliance scanning, and active response.

Network Security
Atomic Enterprise OSSEC Logo
Atomic Enterprise OSSEC

Enterprise HIDS extending OSSEC with GUI, compliance, and threat intel.

Network Security
Axiom Cyber HakTrap Logo
Axiom Cyber HakTrap

Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates.

Network Security
BitNinja Server Security Logo
BitNinja Server Security

Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering.

Network Security
Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer Logo
Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer

Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing.

Network Security
Critical Path Security Léargas Platform Logo
Critical Path Security Léargas Platform

Zeek-based network traffic analysis & IDS platform for enterprise deployments.

Network Security
CrowdSec Security Stack Logo
CrowdSec Security Stack

Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security.

Network Security
Free
EfficientIP DNS Guardian Logo
EfficientIP DNS Guardian

Adaptive DNS security service protecting against DDoS, tunneling & exfiltration.

Network Security
Enginsight IDS/IPS Logo
Enginsight IDS/IPS

Host-based IDS/IPS detecting and blocking network attacks on servers and clients.

Network Security
Enginsight KRITIS Cybersecurity Logo
Enginsight KRITIS Cybersecurity

KRITIS-compliant attack detection platform for critical infrastructure operators.

Network Security
Enginsight Microsegmentation Logo
Enginsight Microsegmentation

Host-based microsegmentation platform enforcing Zero Trust network policies.

Network Security
GeoEdge Zero Trust Link Guard Logo
GeoEdge Zero Trust Link Guard

Real-time URL scanning tool that detects malicious links and bypasses evasion tactics.

Network Security
Guardian360 Hacker Alert Logo
Guardian360 Hacker Alert

24/7 network intrusion detection with immediate alert notifications.

Network Security
IDappcom Easy Rules Creator Logo
IDappcom Easy Rules Creator

GUI tool for creating, editing & validating Snort IDS/IPS rules.

Network Security
IDappcom Rules Logo
IDappcom Rules

Snort-compatible IDS/IPS rules & PCAP library covering 21,000+ proven exploits.

Network Security
IDappcom Easy Rules Manager Logo
IDappcom Easy Rules Manager

Windows GUI tool for centralized Snort IDS/IPS rule mgmt across multiple sensors.

Network Security
IDappcom Distributed Rules Manager Logo
IDappcom Distributed Rules Manager

Centralized IDS/IPS rule management platform for distributed networks.

Network Security
IDappcom Products Suite Logo
IDappcom Products Suite

Suite of network security tools for rule mgmt, PCAPs, and traffic analysis.

Network Security
IDappcom gipsy Logo
IDappcom gipsy

Low-cost IPS appliance for home, travelling users, and small businesses.

Network Security
IDappcom Rules, PCAPs & Library Logo
IDappcom Rules, PCAPs & Library

Snort-compatible IDS/IPS rules, PCAPs & exploit library for security testing.

Network Security
IDappcom Traffic IQ Professional Logo
IDappcom Traffic IQ Professional

Windows-based tool for auditing and testing IDS/IPS and firewall detection capabilities.

Network Security
MetaFlows Logo
MetaFlows

Network security monitoring platform with IDS, PCAP capture, and asset discovery.

Network Security
Napatech Link-Inline™ Software Logo
Napatech Link-Inline™ Software

FPGA SmartNIC software for HW-accelerated inline network & security apps.

Network Security
MeerCAT-Pro Logo
MeerCAT-Pro

GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.

Network Security
Sennovate Network Security Logo
Sennovate Network Security

Managed network security services covering VLAN, VPC, ZTA, firewall, and monitoring.

Network Security
Strongarm DNSWatch Logo
Strongarm DNSWatch

DNS-based phishing protection for SMBs, rebranded as WatchGuard DNSWatch.

Network Security
Whalebone Logo
Whalebone

DNS-based cybersecurity platform for telcos, ISPs, enterprises & govts.

Network Security
wireshark Logo
wireshark

A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.

Network Security
Free
Quad9 Logo
Quad9

A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.

Network Security
Free
OSSEC Logo
OSSEC

OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.

Network Security
Free
Suricata Logo
Suricata

Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.

Network Security
Free
SentryPeer Logo
SentryPeer

SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.

Network Security
Free
SIREN Setup Instructions Logo
SIREN Setup Instructions

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

Network Security
Free
Bro IDS Logo
Bro IDS

An open-source network security monitoring tool.

Network Security
Free
CrowdSec Logo
CrowdSec

CrowdSec is a collaborative behavior detection engine that analyzes system logs to identify and block malicious activities using community-shared threat intelligence.

Network Security
Free
Kismet Logo
Kismet

A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system

Network Security
Free
sniffglue Logo
sniffglue

Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.

Network Security
Free
SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH) Logo
SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH)

An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.

Network Security
Free
6Guard (IPv6 attack detector) Logo
6Guard (IPv6 attack detector)

6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.

Network Security
Free
Snort++ Logo
Snort++

Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.

Network Security
Free
YAIDS Logo
YAIDS

A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS

Network Security
Free
DenyHosts Logo
DenyHosts

DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.

Network Security
Free
libnids Logo
libnids

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Network Security
Free
Haka Logo
Haka

Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.

Network Security
Free
SSHGuard Logo
SSHGuard

SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.

Network Security
Free
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture Logo
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture

BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.

Network Security
Free
BotScout.com Logo
BotScout.com

BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.

Network Security
Free

