A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.
CrowdSec is a free, modern & collaborative behavior detection engine, IPV6 compatible and 60x faster than fail2ban, using Grok patterns and YAML scenarios to identify behaviors, engineered for modern Cloud / Containers / VM-based infrastructures.
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
A free open-source security tool for macOS to detect unauthorized physical access.
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.
Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers