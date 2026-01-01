Best Anzenna Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Above, Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management, DTEX Leavers and Joiners — plus 34 more compared. Human Risk

Evaluating Anzenna alternatives comes down to matching Human Risk capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.