Top picks: Above, Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management, DTEX Leavers and Joiners — plus 34 more compared.Human Risk
Evaluating Anzenna alternatives comes down to matching Human Risk capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Anzenna is a commercial Insider Threat Detection tool developed by Anzenna. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Above, Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management, DTEX Leavers and Joiners, DTEX Government, and Insider Risk Management. All 37 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Anzenna, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Shares 5 capabilities with Anzenna: Anomaly Detection, Data Exfiltration, Investigation, AI SOC +1 more
Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates
Insider threat detection for departing & joining employees via behavior analysis
Insider threat detection platform for government agencies
Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks
ML-based platform for insider threat monitoring & communication analysis.
AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring.
Behavioral-based insider data risk detection using intent & anomaly analysis.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates
Insider threat detection for departing & joining employees via behavior analysis
Insider threat detection platform for government agencies
Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks
ML-based platform for insider threat monitoring & communication analysis.
AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring.
Behavioral-based insider data risk detection using intent & anomaly analysis.
AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for insider threat & DLP monitoring
Insider threat prevention platform with DLP, DCAP, and SWG capabilities
AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data
AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks
AI assistant for insider risk management and threat investigations
Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders
Insider threat detection platform for healthcare data breach prevention
AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis
Platform for human risk mgmt, insider threats, and digital investigations
Detects and prevents insider threats with visibility into risky user behavior
Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints
Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis
User behavior analytics platform for insider threat detection and DLP
AI-powered insider threat detection with behavior analysis and risk scoring
User activity monitoring platform tracking employee behavior and productivity
Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI
Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management
Detects and counters misuse of AI tools to protect sensitive data
Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control
Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools.
Managed insider threat service combining UBA, DLP, PAM, and Zero Trust.
Employee activity monitoring tool for incident investigation & insider risk mgmt.
Modular SaaS platform for insider threat detection using verified threat intel.
Browser extension platform for AI usage visibility, DLP, and phishing defense.
Consulting services for insider threat detection, prevention, and mgmt.
Detects sources of data leaks using invisible watermarks and ML analysis
Prevents data leaks using invisible watermarks and visible cues in emails/docs
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
Clientless endpoint auditing tool for tracking device & network connections
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Anzenna.
The most popular alternatives to Anzenna include Above, Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management, DTEX Leavers and Joiners, DTEX Government, and Insider Risk Management. These Insider Threat Detection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 37 alternatives to Anzenna listed on CybersecTools, all within the Insider Threat Detection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Anzenna is a commercial Insider Threat Detection tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Anzenna is a Insider Threat Detection tool within the broader Human Risk category. It is used by security professionals for insider threat detection capabilities and can be compared against 37 similar tools.