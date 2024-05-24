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InnerActiv Risk Factors

by InnerActiv

AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Fraud Detection
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InnerActiv Risk Factors Description

InnerActiv Risk Factors is an insider threat detection platform that focuses on identifying fraudulent activities within organizations. The platform uses AI-driven analysis and behavioral monitoring to detect insider fraud before it escalates. The solution monitors user activity across all devices and endpoints, analyzing patterns such as login times, file access, and unusual transactions to identify potential fraud cases. It provides endpoint-level monitoring to detect unauthorized activities and uses real-time anomaly detection to flag suspicious user behaviors. The platform offers customizable alerts that notify security teams of potential fraud cases, enabling immediate action to prevent financial losses and data breaches. Through forensic data collection and analysis, it provides clear insights into user activities that may signal fraudulent behavior. InnerActiv Risk Factors is designed to address insider fraud, which represents a significant portion of data breaches and security incidents. The platform helps organizations protect against unauthorized transactions, data theft, and other malicious activities conducted by internal threat actors.

InnerActiv Risk Factors FAQ

Common questions about InnerActiv Risk Factors including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

InnerActiv Risk Factors is AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis developed by InnerActiv. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection.

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