Helps companies control AI usage and manage insider risk.
Helps companies control AI usage and manage insider risk.
Anzenna is a security investigation platform that unifies identity, endpoint, and SaaS telemetry into a single graph-based analysis engine. It is designed to reduce investigation time by correlating signals across multiple data sources and surfacing actionable case files for security analysts. The platform operates across three functional layers: Sensing Layer: - Connects to 130+ data sources via lightweight, read-only integrations - No endpoint agents required - Installs in approximately 15 minutes - Sources include identity providers, SaaS applications, endpoint security tools, and data platforms Reasoning Layer: - Builds a unified graph of people, devices, applications, and data - Runs autonomous investigation agents that correlate weak signals across identity, endpoint, and SaaS domains - Establishes behavioral baselines per individual and per peer group - Detects patterns that fall below individual alert thresholds Action Layer: - Generates structured case files containing a timeline of events, correlated signals, a confidence score, and a proposed remediation - Operates on a human-in-the-loop model where an analyst reviews and approves every consequential decision - Provides a single workspace for SOC analysts, insider risk teams, HR, legal, and IT - Maintains an audit trail of all decisions - Compatible with SOAR platforms Primary use cases include insider threat investigation, data exfiltration detection, and alert triage reduction. The platform converts large volumes of raw alerts into a smaller number of prioritized case files for analyst review.
Common questions about Anzenna including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Anzenna is Helps companies control AI usage and manage insider risk, developed by Anzenna. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Investigation, Anomaly Detection.
Anzenna offers the following core capabilities:
Anzenna integrates natively with Okta, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, GitHub, Slack, Snowflake, CrowdStrike. Integration support lets security teams connect Anzenna to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Anzenna is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Anzenna is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Investigation, Anomaly Detection, Data Exfiltration. It supports workflows including unified identity, endpoint, and saas signal graph, autonomous ai investigation agents, behavioral baseline and peer-group analysis. Teams typically adopt Anzenna when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/anzenna
Anzenna is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.anzenna.ai/product/ or contact Anzenna directly.
Popular alternatives to Anzenna include:
Compare all Anzenna alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/anzenna
Anzenna is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Investigation, Anomaly Detection, Data Exfiltration, Graph. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
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