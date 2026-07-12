Anzenna Description

Anzenna is a security investigation platform that unifies identity, endpoint, and SaaS telemetry into a single graph-based analysis engine. It is designed to reduce investigation time by correlating signals across multiple data sources and surfacing actionable case files for security analysts. The platform operates across three functional layers: Sensing Layer: - Connects to 130+ data sources via lightweight, read-only integrations - No endpoint agents required - Installs in approximately 15 minutes - Sources include identity providers, SaaS applications, endpoint security tools, and data platforms Reasoning Layer: - Builds a unified graph of people, devices, applications, and data - Runs autonomous investigation agents that correlate weak signals across identity, endpoint, and SaaS domains - Establishes behavioral baselines per individual and per peer group - Detects patterns that fall below individual alert thresholds Action Layer: - Generates structured case files containing a timeline of events, correlated signals, a confidence score, and a proposed remediation - Operates on a human-in-the-loop model where an analyst reviews and approves every consequential decision - Provides a single workspace for SOC analysts, insider risk teams, HR, legal, and IT - Maintains an audit trail of all decisions - Compatible with SOAR platforms Primary use cases include insider threat investigation, data exfiltration detection, and alert triage reduction. The platform converts large volumes of raw alerts into a smaller number of prioritized case files for analyst review.