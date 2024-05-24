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DTEX Insider Risk Management

by DTEX Systems

Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders

Human Risk Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
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DTEX Insider Risk Management Description

DTEX Insider Risk Management is a platform designed to detect and manage insider threats within enterprise environments. The solution collects high-fidelity metadata from endpoints on and off network to monitor user behavior and identify potential risks. The platform analyzes behavioral patterns to distinguish between malicious, careless, or compromised activity. It provides risk scoring capabilities that assess behavioral intent rather than just technical outcomes. The system generates behavioral indicators of risk that serve as early warning signs for threats such as data exfiltration, intellectual property theft, system sabotage, and employee flight risk. DTEX IRM addresses specific use cases including foreign interference from nation-state actors, protection against data loss from departing employees (leavers and joiners), unauthorized AI tool usage (Shadow AI), and third-party contractor risk management. The platform includes threat hunting capabilities using an open source query language that enables analysts to query raw data and create custom visualizations. The solution incorporates DTEX Ai³, an AI-powered risk assistant that summarizes user activity and provides investigation guidance without direct internet access. The platform operates across all stages of the Insider Threat Kill Chain to identify, stop, and investigate data loss attempts before exfiltration occurs. The system correlates user activities and time-based patterns to identify deviations from normal behavior, enabling security teams to detect low-and-slow techniques that bypass standard detection methods.

DTEX Insider Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about DTEX Insider Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DTEX Insider Risk Management is Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders developed by DTEX Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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