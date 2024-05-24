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Veriato User Activity Monitoring

by Veriato

User activity monitoring platform tracking employee behavior and productivity

Human Risk Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Veriato User Activity Monitoring Description

Veriato User Activity Monitoring (UAM) is a user activity monitoring platform that provides visibility into employee behavior and activities across enterprise environments. The platform captures over 130 different data points including screenshots, email, chat communications, website usage, application usage, documents, and file transfers. The solution performs continuous behavioral baselining to establish normal user patterns and detect anomalies. It processes data in real time and provides configurable alerts when specific activities or thresholds are triggered. The platform includes AI-driven productivity scoring and risk assessment capabilities to help identify disengagement, inefficiencies, and potential policy violations. Veriato UAM offers customizable dashboards and reporting with flexible export options. Organizations can configure monitoring parameters and alert conditions based on their specific requirements. The platform supports both on-premises and cloud deployment models. The solution is designed for multiple use cases including workforce visibility, legal and HR investigations, compliance monitoring, and policy enforcement. It provides audit-ready documentation of user actions to support compliance requirements and internal investigations. The platform includes an open RESTful API for integration with other enterprise systems. Organizations can use the solution to monitor remote workers and distributed teams, providing visibility into work patterns across different locations.

Veriato User Activity Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about Veriato User Activity Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Veriato User Activity Monitoring is User activity monitoring platform tracking employee behavior and productivity developed by Veriato. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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