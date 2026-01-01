Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management Description
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is a platform designed to detect and mitigate insider threats from human users, non-human identities, and state-sponsored actors. The platform combines User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Identity and Access Analytics, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities within a unified system. The platform uses machine learning detection models and a patented risk scoring engine to analyze behavioral deviations across security, IT, cloud, HR, identity, location, and business activity data. It provides a 360-degree view of user and entity behavior to contextualize and prioritize risks. The system includes AI-assisted capabilities for alert triage, investigation enrichment, and automated response actions. It monitors various insider threat scenarios including privileged access misuse, data exfiltration, flight risk employees, and executive account activity. Data loss prevention features include intelligent data discovery and classification on endpoints, with the ability to block risky activities such as uploads, emails, USB transfers, printing, and screenshots in real time. The platform can isolate high-risk users or revoke privileged access through bidirectional integrations with IAM and endpoint controls. The platform supports both agentless and agent-based deployment options and can ingest data from various sources including data lakes (Snowflake, Databricks, S3) and cloud environments (AWS, GCP, Azure). It includes pre-built content such as behavioral models, dashboards, playbooks, and reports mapped to compliance frameworks including CISA, NIST, GDPR, and HIPAA.
