Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management Logo

Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management

AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management Description

Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is a platform designed to detect and mitigate insider threats from human users, non-human identities, and state-sponsored actors. The platform combines User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Identity and Access Analytics, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities within a unified system. The platform uses machine learning detection models and a patented risk scoring engine to analyze behavioral deviations across security, IT, cloud, HR, identity, location, and business activity data. It provides a 360-degree view of user and entity behavior to contextualize and prioritize risks. The system includes AI-assisted capabilities for alert triage, investigation enrichment, and automated response actions. It monitors various insider threat scenarios including privileged access misuse, data exfiltration, flight risk employees, and executive account activity. Data loss prevention features include intelligent data discovery and classification on endpoints, with the ability to block risky activities such as uploads, emails, USB transfers, printing, and screenshots in real time. The platform can isolate high-risk users or revoke privileged access through bidirectional integrations with IAM and endpoint controls. The platform supports both agentless and agent-based deployment options and can ingest data from various sources including data lakes (Snowflake, Databricks, S3) and cloud environments (AWS, GCP, Azure). It includes pre-built content such as behavioral models, dashboards, playbooks, and reports mapped to compliance frameworks including CISA, NIST, GDPR, and HIPAA.

Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks developed by Gurucul. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →