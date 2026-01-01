Cyberhaven Linea AI Logo

AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data

Human Risk
Commercial
Cyberhaven Linea AI is an insider threat detection solution that uses artificial intelligence to identify and prevent data security risks. The product is powered by a Large Lineage Model (LLiM), which analyzes corporate workflows and data flows to detect abnormal behavior. The system monitors data movement across cloud applications, endpoints, and web browsers to identify insider risks that traditional policy-based approaches may miss. It examines entire data flows and context to spot unexpected deviations and risky actions. Linea AI performs semantic understanding of data, people, and applications without requiring predefined rules, definitions, or policies. The system uses computer vision to analyze on-screen activity when it detects probable cause of risky behavior. The solution prioritizes incidents based on business impact and provides plain language explanations with full context to help security teams understand user intent. It recommends appropriate responses for rapid incident handling and assists in constructing policies to prevent similar future incidents. The product collects forensic signals from multiple sources and applies data lineage analysis to understand how data moves through an organization. This approach enables detection of risks that volumetric anomalies and rules-based heuristics cannot identify.

Cyberhaven Linea AI is AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data developed by Cyberhaven. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

