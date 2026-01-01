Cyberhaven Linea AI
AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data
Cyberhaven Linea AI
AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data
Cyberhaven Linea AI Description
Cyberhaven Linea AI is an insider threat detection solution that uses artificial intelligence to identify and prevent data security risks. The product is powered by a Large Lineage Model (LLiM), which analyzes corporate workflows and data flows to detect abnormal behavior. The system monitors data movement across cloud applications, endpoints, and web browsers to identify insider risks that traditional policy-based approaches may miss. It examines entire data flows and context to spot unexpected deviations and risky actions. Linea AI performs semantic understanding of data, people, and applications without requiring predefined rules, definitions, or policies. The system uses computer vision to analyze on-screen activity when it detects probable cause of risky behavior. The solution prioritizes incidents based on business impact and provides plain language explanations with full context to help security teams understand user intent. It recommends appropriate responses for rapid incident handling and assists in constructing policies to prevent similar future incidents. The product collects forensic signals from multiple sources and applies data lineage analysis to understand how data moves through an organization. This approach enables detection of risks that volumetric anomalies and rules-based heuristics cannot identify.
Cyberhaven Linea AI FAQ
Common questions about Cyberhaven Linea AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyberhaven Linea AI is AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data developed by Cyberhaven. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership