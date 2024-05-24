DTEX Leavers and Joiners Logo

DTEX Leavers and Joiners

by DTEX Systems

Insider threat detection for departing & joining employees via behavior analysis

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Data Exfiltration
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DTEX Leavers and Joiners Description

DTEX Leavers and Joiners is an insider threat detection solution focused on monitoring departing and joining employees to prevent data exfiltration and intellectual property theft. The platform collects behavioral telemetry from cyber-physical, psycho-social, and organizational sensors to identify malicious and non-malicious insider risks. The solution addresses three insider risk profiles: malicious insiders who intentionally cause harm through IP theft or sabotage, outsmarted insiders who have been compromised through social engineering, and negligent insiders who introduce risk through carelessness or human error. DTEX provides dynamic risk scoring to prioritize anomalous behavior and surface true positives with contextual insights on user intent. The platform enables organizations to detect, deter, and disrupt insider risks before they escalate into security incidents. The solution includes out-of-the-box rules, detections, and mitigations for complex use cases involving external or third-party connections. It provides forensic capabilities to support escalation, investigations, and prosecutions when necessary. HR departments initiate 72% of investigation requests in DTEX customer environments, highlighting the platform's role in bridging human resources and cybersecurity functions for early insider risk detection and mitigation.

DTEX Leavers and Joiners FAQ

Common questions about DTEX Leavers and Joiners including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DTEX Leavers and Joiners is Insider threat detection for departing & joining employees via behavior analysis developed by DTEX Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Data Exfiltration.

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