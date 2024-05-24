DTEX Government Description

DTEX Government is an insider threat detection and user activity monitoring platform designed for government agencies. The platform monitors user behavior and activities to identify insider threats and foreign interference risks. The solution provides risk-adaptive policy enforcement and records actions and activities of individuals on government systems. It analyzes and baselines user behavior by role, department, and geography to create dynamic risk scores that identify behavioral deviations. Key capabilities include complete data lineage tracking for files in use, in motion, and at rest, both on and off network. The platform applies behavior-based classification using data sensitivity algorithms to label content and reinforce data labeling practices. HTTP inspection capabilities detect interactions with generative AI chat sites to prevent unauthorized sharing of sensitive information. The platform offers focused observation and forensic investigation capabilities including screen capture, trigger-initiated monitoring, timestamp alignment to audit trails, and replay and export functionality. AI-driven investigations provide guided analysis to determine who is risky and why, enabling appropriate response actions. DTEX Government helps agencies meet compliance requirements including Executive Order 13587, CNSS Directive 504, NITTF UAM Requirements, IRAP (Australia), and SOC 2 Type II. The platform provides executive and analyst reports with recommendations to avoid data loss events.