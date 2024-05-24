DTEX Third-party Insider Risk Description

DTEX Third-party Insider Risk is a security solution that monitors and detects insider threats originating from external partners, contractors, and suppliers who have access to organizational systems. The platform provides real-time visibility into third-party user behaviors and access patterns to identify potential misuse, mistakes, or credential compromise. The solution addresses multiple risk vectors including credential compromise, AI-related risks where tools may be misused to leak or manipulate data, and unseen risks from poorly vetted third parties with access to critical systems. It distinguishes between three insider risk profiles: malicious insiders with intent to cause harm, outsmarted insiders who have been compromised through social engineering, and negligent insiders who introduce risk through carelessness or human error. DTEX employs behavioral intelligence and dynamic risk scoring to prioritize anomalous or risky behavior patterns. The platform tracks data movement and usage to understand what is happening to organizational data, who is accessing it, and where it is going. This enables security teams to evaluate behavior contextually rather than relying solely on rule-based detection. The solution is designed to secure supply chain relationships by helping organizations manage trust with third-party vendors, verify alignment to insider risk best practices, and require proof of ongoing compliance. It provides coverage across various industries including critical infrastructure sectors like aviation, banking, and telecommunications.