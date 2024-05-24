Secure Halo Insider Threat Services Description

Secure Halo Insider Threat Services provides consulting and professional services focused on identifying, managing, and mitigating insider threats within organizations. The service addresses risks from employees, contractors, and affiliated partners who have access to sensitive business information, security practices, data, and computer systems. The service offering includes security assessments that evaluate an organization's current insider threat posture and security team effectiveness. Strategic insider threat management programs are developed to align with business objectives, incorporating incident response frameworks and threat management protocols. Social engineering testing is conducted to identify organizational vulnerabilities, accompanied by insider threat training programs designed to enhance employee security awareness. For high-risk individuals in critical roles, advanced monitoring and investigation services are provided as part of incident response strategies. The service takes a human-centric approach to protecting critical assets and intellectual property, focusing on both intentional threats from disgruntled employees and unintentional risks from accidental security incidents. The goal is to reduce financial losses, protect intellectual property, enhance compliance and security posture, and enable early detection and prevention of insider incidents.