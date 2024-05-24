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DTEX Healthcare

by DTEX Systems

Insider threat detection platform for healthcare data breach prevention

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Healthcare
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DTEX Healthcare Description

DTEX Healthcare is an insider threat detection platform designed for healthcare organizations to protect personal health information and prevent data breaches. The platform analyzes all user activities to identify risk early before data exfiltration occurs. The solution provides visibility into all actions taken by users, including privileged users like system administrators. It maintains evidentiary quality forensic logs of all actions taken on data to support compliance with HIPAA, PIPEDA, and GDPR regulations. DTEX uses patented Pseudonymization technology to tokenize raw data fields including username, email, IP address, domain name, and device name to protect user privacy. When evidence indicates a threat, privileged users can de-anonymize identities for investigations. The platform analyzes and baselines user behavior by role, department, and geography to create dynamic risk scores that identify deviations from normal patterns. It provides complete data lineage tracking for every file in use, in motion, and at rest, both on and off network. The solution includes behavior-based data classification algorithms that apply sensitivity labels, HTTP inspection capabilities to detect interactions with generative AI chat sites, and AI-driven guided investigations. It offers one-click reporting with executive and analyst reports that include recommendations to avoid data loss events.

DTEX Healthcare FAQ

Common questions about DTEX Healthcare including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DTEX Healthcare is Insider threat detection platform for healthcare data breach prevention developed by DTEX Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Healthcare.

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