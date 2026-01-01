Teramind OMNI Logo

Teramind OMNI

AI-powered insider threat detection with behavior analysis and risk scoring

Teramind OMNI Description

Teramind OMNI is an AI-powered insider threat detection and user behavior monitoring solution that provides rapid insights into employee activities and security risks. The platform collects granular user activity data and applies artificial intelligence to identify anomalies, security threats, and productivity issues. OMNI creates behavioral baselines for each user by tracking typing patterns, mouse movements, and shift key usage to detect account sharing or unauthorized access. The system calculates insider risk scores that track changes over time and monitors worker text toxicity across communication platforms including chat and email to identify inappropriate or volatile communication trends. The platform presents security events in a feed-style interface with case-based event organization, grouping similar incidents together on cards that display user screens, violated rules, and relevant context. Relationship mapping visualizations show work collaboration patterns and help identify behind-the-scenes contributors. OMNI includes predictive analytics capabilities, persona baseline drift detection, and activity falsification detection to validate that contractors are not subcontracting work to unapproved parties. The system provides real-time monitoring and alerting to help security teams address problems before they escalate. The solution is designed for insider risk management, compliance monitoring, data loss prevention, employee monitoring, and comprehensive behavior analysis across hybrid and remote workforces.

Teramind OMNI is AI-powered insider threat detection with behavior analysis and risk scoring developed by Teramind Inc.. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

