DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant
AI assistant for insider risk management and threat investigations
DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant
AI assistant for insider risk management and threat investigations
DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant Description
DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant is an AI-powered assistant designed for insider risk management and threat investigation. The tool guides security analysts through complex insider threat investigations to prevent data loss and expedite incident response. Ai³ leverages multiple large language models (LLMs) through AWS Bedrock, using a collective intelligence approach to synthesize large amounts of endpoint telemetry data into context-rich, human-centric insights. The assistant analyzes user behavior to reveal where sensitive data is headed, how it is being transferred, and the underlying reasons for data movement. The platform incorporates patented pseudonymization techniques to protect user identity and datasets while maintaining privacy. It operates without direct internet access as part of its privacy-by-design architecture. The assistant provides dynamic risk scoring to help analysts prioritize anomalous or risky behavior patterns. Ai³ offers operational guidance to help analysts use the DTEX platform more efficiently, providing summary guidance and documentation links for tasks such as changing anomaly detection settings. The tool is built on DTEX domain knowledge and rich endpoint telemetry that can analyze data even when encrypted, providing visibility into user activity and data movement across the organization.
DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant FAQ
Common questions about DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant is AI assistant for insider risk management and threat investigations developed by DTEX Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
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