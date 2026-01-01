Teramind Insider Risk Management
Teramind Insider Risk Management Description
Teramind Insider Risk Management is an insider threat detection platform that monitors user behavior and activities to identify potential security risks. The platform uses telemetry data to establish baseline user behavior patterns and detect anomalies that may indicate insider threats. The solution provides time-stamped screen recordings that capture user activity before and after security incidents, creating evidence for investigations. It includes keystroke logging capabilities that track and index all employee keystrokes for searchable content and alert triggering. The platform features optical character recognition (OCR) technology to detect sensitive content displayed on user screens, including screenshots and shared meeting content. It monitors website and application usage to identify shadow IT and enforce access policies. Teramind includes automated response capabilities through smart rules that can enforce compliance by triggering actions when users attempt high-risk activities like downloading, uploading, emailing, or printing sensitive data. The system monitors USB device usage as part of its data loss prevention controls. The platform incorporates a proprietary AI engine that analyzes behavioral data points to distinguish between accidental and intentional risky behavior. The AI provides predictive insights to identify warning signs and behavioral changes that may indicate an employee is becoming a threat. OMNI is an AI-powered alert interface that prioritizes security alerts in a news-style feed format, allowing security teams to quickly identify actionable items and launch investigations.
