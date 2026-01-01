Teramind Predictive Edge Logo

Teramind Predictive Edge

AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for insider threat & DLP monitoring

Human Risk
Commercial
Teramind Predictive Edge Description

Teramind Predictive Edge is a workforce intelligence platform that monitors employee activity to detect insider threats, prevent data loss, and analyze productivity. The platform uses AI-powered capabilities through its "brAIn" engine and includes "Timmy," a workforce intelligence copilot that provides real-time insights for security and HR teams. The solution offers user activity monitoring across endpoints with session recording capabilities. It provides behavioral analytics to identify risky user behavior patterns and potential insider threats. The platform includes data loss prevention functionality to detect and prevent unauthorized data exfiltration. Teramind features rule-based alerting systems that notify administrators of policy violations or suspicious activities. The platform captures detailed activity logs including application usage, website visits, file transfers, and communication patterns. It provides productivity analytics with dashboards showing workforce efficiency metrics. The solution supports remote desktop protocol access for real-time intervention and includes automated response capabilities. It offers compliance monitoring features to help organizations meet regulatory requirements. The platform provides forensic investigation tools with detailed session playback and audit trails. Teramind deploys agents on Windows and Mac endpoints to collect activity data. The solution includes integration capabilities with collaboration platforms like Slack for threat intelligence delivery. It offers both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options.

Teramind Predictive Edge is AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for insider threat & DLP monitoring developed by Teramind Inc.. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

