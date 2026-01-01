Mimecast Incydr Description

Mimecast Incydr is an insider threat detection solution that protects organizations from employee-driven data loss, exposure, leak, and theft. The platform provides visibility into data movement across endpoints, browsers, and cloud environments without requiring complex policy configuration. It uses an intelligent PRISM system to prioritize both known and unknown data risks, helping security teams focus on threats that matter most. Incydr monitors file activity and data exfiltration across modern work environments, including detecting data leaks to GenAI tools through copy-paste and file upload activities. The solution provides automated response capabilities to correct mistakes, block unacceptable activity, and contain insider threats. It offers comprehensive coverage for protecting source code, customer data, and intellectual property. The platform integrates with over 30 security tools across SIEM, SOAR, XDR, IAM, and HCM categories to maximize existing technology investments. Incydr is designed for rapid deployment with minimal operational overhead - half of customers spend less than 4 hours per week managing the solution. According to Forrester TEI results, organizations can achieve ROI in less than 6 months and reduce time to investigate high-risk incidents by 50%. The solution operates without impacting device performance or restricting legitimate file activity, enabling security teams to protect data without disrupting employee productivity.