DTEX Shadow AI Description
DTEX Shadow AI is a solution designed to detect and counter the misuse of generative AI and other AI tools within organizations. The platform provides visibility into employee usage of AI applications to identify potential data exfiltration and intellectual property leaks. The solution monitors AI tool usage through endpoint telemetry to detect when sensitive data is being shared with AI platforms. It distinguishes between different types of insider risk profiles including malicious insiders with intent to cause harm, outsmarted insiders who have been compromised, and negligent or mistaken insiders who introduce risk through carelessness or human error. DTEX Shadow AI ingests data from cyber-physical, psycho-social, and organizational sensors to identify risks early. The platform includes dynamic risk scoring to prioritize anomalous or risky behavior. It provides behavioral intelligence to understand user intent and apply proportionate responses. The solution offers out-of-the-box rules, detections, and mitigations for complex use cases. It provides forensic capabilities and telemetry to support investigations and incident escalation. The platform aims to enable organizations to monitor and mitigate security risks associated with AI usage while maintaining employee productivity and privacy.
DTEX Shadow AI FAQ
Common questions about DTEX Shadow AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DTEX Shadow AI is Detects and counters misuse of AI tools to protect sensitive data developed by DTEX Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
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