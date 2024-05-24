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Veriato Insider Risk Management

by Veriato

Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI

Human Risk Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Veriato Insider Risk Management Description

Veriato Insider Risk Management is an insider threat detection platform that monitors user behavior to identify potential security risks before they escalate. The platform collects data from over 130 data points including emails, messaging, screenshots, files, documents, and keystrokes to generate risk scores using generative AI. The solution provides behavioral intelligence through anomaly detection that compares user activity against established baselines. It includes sentiment analysis capabilities to assess language patterns and user engagement levels. The platform automatically identifies personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) with redaction capabilities for sensitive data. Veriato IRM offers configurable alerting and monitoring rules that can be customized based on organizational needs. The platform processes data in real-time and provides customizable dashboards with flexible export options for reporting. It includes User Activity Monitoring (UAM) capabilities as a standard component. The solution supports multiple deployment options including cloud-based and on-premises installations. Security features include single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) support. The platform provides an open RESTful API for integration with existing security infrastructure. Use cases span across security teams for threat detection, legal and HR departments for investigations, compliance teams for policy enforcement, and management for workforce visibility and decision intelligence.

Veriato Insider Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about Veriato Insider Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Veriato Insider Risk Management is Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI developed by Veriato. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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