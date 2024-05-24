DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform Logo

DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform

by DTEX Systems

Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management

Human Risk Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform Description

DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform is a purpose-built solution that combines data loss prevention (DLP), user activity monitoring (UAM), and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) capabilities to detect and prevent insider threats. The platform collects 3-5MB of data per user per day through lightweight endpoint agents with minimal CPU usage. The platform analyzes user activity, trends, and behavior to provide early warning signs of insider threats and answer investigative questions about who, what, when, where, and how incidents occur. It features pseudonymization technology that tokenizes employee personally identifiable information (PII) by default to maintain privacy while enabling security monitoring, supporting compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and CNSSD 504 requirements. DTEX includes dynamic risk scoring capabilities and behavioral analytics to identify anomalous user behavior. The platform can deploy both on-premises and in cloud environments, with proven scalability up to 800,000 users. It collects structured and unified telemetry across endpoints and devices to support multiple security use cases. The platform enables automated responses to prevent data loss or theft when threats are detected. DTEX maintains a dedicated insider investigations and intelligence team that works with customers to proactively investigate and escalate insider incidents. The solution is designed to balance security monitoring with employee privacy through its privacy-by-design architecture.

DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform FAQ

Common questions about DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform is Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management developed by DTEX Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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