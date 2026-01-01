Top picks: Aurascape, Pluto, Opsin — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Airia AI Discovery alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Airia AI Discovery is a commercial AI SPM tool developed by Airia. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Aurascape, Pluto, Opsin, raxIT AI Security Assessment, and Aona AI. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Airia AI Discovery, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI security platform for visibility & control over enterprise AI app usage.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airia AI Discovery: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
AI workspace security platform for governing employee use of AI builder tools.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airia AI Discovery: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airia AI Discovery: GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI +2 more
Automated AI agent threat modeling tool with EU AI Act & NIST mapping.
Shares 5 capabilities with Airia AI Discovery: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +1 more
Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance.
Shares 4 capabilities with Airia AI Discovery: GenAI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI Observability
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
Shares 3 capabilities with Airia AI Discovery: Shadow AI, AI SPM, AI Observability
Monitors workforce AI usage and enforces behavioral security policies in real time.
Shares 4 capabilities with Airia AI Discovery: GenAI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI Observability
Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense
Automated AI agent threat modeling tool with EU AI Act & NIST mapping.
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense
Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.
Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org.
Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement
AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage
AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services
AI governance and security platform for SaaS environments
Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.
Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection
AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs
Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications
SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts
AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
Discovers and inventories AI assets across enterprise codebases, clouds, and apps.
Agentless AI data firewall for governing data flows to AI services.
Discovers shadow AI usage and enforces policies on AI tool access and interactions
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle
Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems
End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems from build to runtime
Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage
GenAI runtime visibility and governance platform for LLM traffic management
AI security platform for lifecycle protection, governance, and runtime defense
AI security platform for data protection across AI/ML development lifecycle
GenAI data protection platform preventing leaks and governing shadow AI
AI tool discovery, adoption tracking, and security visibility platform
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
AI-focused exposure management for identifying & mitigating AI system vulns.
AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations.
Monitors and governs enterprise AI tool usage via existing security stack.
AI & SaaS security platform for discovery, risk mgmt, and governance.
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle
DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Airia AI Discovery.
The most popular alternatives to Airia AI Discovery include Aurascape, Pluto, Opsin, raxIT AI Security Assessment, and Aona AI. These AI SPM tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Airia AI Discovery listed on CybersecTools, all within the AI SPM category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Airia AI Discovery is a commercial AI SPM tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Airia AI Discovery is a AI SPM tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for ai spm capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.