Airia AI Discovery Description

Airia AI Discovery is a tool that identifies and inventories AI usage across an enterprise environment, including AI agents, LLM API calls, and MCP servers. It surfaces unsanctioned or unmanaged AI activity — commonly referred to as shadow AI — and consolidates findings into a centralized inventory for governance purposes. The tool collects signals from multiple sources: - Browser-based AI activity (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude used via web browsers) - SaaS platforms with embedded AI (e.g., Microsoft 365, Slack, Jira) - API and model calls to providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and AWS Bedrock - Embedded models running locally (e.g., Llama 3.1, Whisper) - MCP servers (e.g., Files, SQL, GitHub, Slack) - AI agents and applications (e.g., RAG assistants, claims agents) - Code repositories scanned for LLM integrations and AI agent usage - Endpoint-installed applications with AI capabilities Discovery findings are organized into a unified inventory that maps AI usage to individual users, roles, and business owners. Each discovered AI asset is assigned a risk level (High, Medium, Low) and tracked with usage metrics. Key capabilities include: - Real-time monitoring of browser-based AI tool usage with options to block, warn, redirect, or audit activity - Integration with identity providers (IdP) to link AI activity to specific users and roles - Integration with SASE and network controls to trace AI traffic flows - Code repository scanning to detect LLM integrations before they reach production - Endpoint scanning to detect locally installed AI applications and environments The inventory covers Airia-native agents, external agents, models, data sources, tools, MCP servers, apps, endpoints, and endpoint agents.