Discovers and inventories shadow AI usage across enterprise apps, APIs, and code.
Discovers and inventories shadow AI usage across enterprise apps, APIs, and code.
Airia AI Discovery is a tool that identifies and inventories AI usage across an enterprise environment, including AI agents, LLM API calls, and MCP servers. It surfaces unsanctioned or unmanaged AI activity — commonly referred to as shadow AI — and consolidates findings into a centralized inventory for governance purposes. The tool collects signals from multiple sources: - Browser-based AI activity (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude used via web browsers) - SaaS platforms with embedded AI (e.g., Microsoft 365, Slack, Jira) - API and model calls to providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and AWS Bedrock - Embedded models running locally (e.g., Llama 3.1, Whisper) - MCP servers (e.g., Files, SQL, GitHub, Slack) - AI agents and applications (e.g., RAG assistants, claims agents) - Code repositories scanned for LLM integrations and AI agent usage - Endpoint-installed applications with AI capabilities Discovery findings are organized into a unified inventory that maps AI usage to individual users, roles, and business owners. Each discovered AI asset is assigned a risk level (High, Medium, Low) and tracked with usage metrics. Key capabilities include: - Real-time monitoring of browser-based AI tool usage with options to block, warn, redirect, or audit activity - Integration with identity providers (IdP) to link AI activity to specific users and roles - Integration with SASE and network controls to trace AI traffic flows - Code repository scanning to detect LLM integrations before they reach production - Endpoint scanning to detect locally installed AI applications and environments The inventory covers Airia-native agents, external agents, models, data sources, tools, MCP servers, apps, endpoints, and endpoint agents.
Common questions about Airia AI Discovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Airia AI Discovery is Discovers and inventories shadow AI usage across enterprise apps, APIs, and code, developed by Airia. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Shadow AI, AI Governance, AI SPM.
Airia AI Discovery offers the following core capabilities:
Airia AI Discovery integrates natively with ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini, Claude, Microsoft 365, Slack, Jira, OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS Bedrock, Llama 3.1, Whisper, GitHub, Google Workspace, Copilot Studio. Integration support lets security teams connect Airia AI Discovery to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Airia AI Discovery is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Airia AI Discovery is built for security teams handling Shadow AI, AI Governance, AI SPM, MCP Security. It supports workflows including discovery of ai agents, llm api calls, and mcp servers across the enterprise, centralized ai asset inventory with risk level classification, real-time browser-based ai activity monitoring with block, warn, redirect, and audit controls. Teams typically adopt Airia AI Discovery when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airia-ai-discovery
Airia AI Discovery is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://airia.com/ai-platform/ai-discovery/ or contact Airia directly.
Popular alternatives to Airia AI Discovery include:
Compare all Airia AI Discovery alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airia-ai-discovery
Airia AI Discovery is for security teams and organizations that need Shadow AI, AI Governance, AI SPM, MCP Security, LLM Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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