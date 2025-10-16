Netwrix Directory Manager Logo

Netwrix Directory Manager is an identity governance and administration solution designed to automate user and group lifecycle management across Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD). The platform enables organizations to streamline directory management operations by automating provisioning and deprovisioning processes, delegating administrative tasks securely, and providing self-service capabilities to end users. This reduces the workload on IT teams while maintaining security and compliance standards. The solution focuses on managing identities across multiple directory services, ensuring consistent user and group management policies, and enabling secure delegation of administrative responsibilities without granting excessive privileges. By automating routine directory management tasks and enabling self-service options, organizations can improve operational efficiency, reduce help desk tickets, and maintain better control over their identity infrastructure across both on-premises Active Directory and cloud-based Entra ID environments.

