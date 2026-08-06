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Shadow Ai groups the cybersecurity tools focused on shadow ai, pulled from across every category so you can compare every option in one place. Filter by category or pricing to narrow the field. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage.
Real-time MTD platform protecting iOS, Android & ChromeOS from mobile threats.
Endpoint AI platform for software inventory, control, and safe AI adoption.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent.
AI-native endpoint agent detecting insider risk and AI misuse via intent analysis.
Unifies identity records across all org systems into a single live view.
Autonomous cyber defence platform unifying SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR with agentic AI.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Policy enforcement & monitoring layer for Microsoft Copilot deployments.
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps.
AI-native DLP platform that auto-investigates signals and surfaces real incidents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Browser extension platform for AI usage visibility, DLP, and phishing defense.