Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage.
Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage.
Lookout AI Visibility & Governance is a mobile-native platform designed to detect, monitor, and govern the use of AI applications across enterprise mobile fleets running iOS and Android. The platform addresses "Shadow AI" — the unsanctioned use of generative AI tools on mobile devices — by providing visibility into which AI applications are active across an organization's device fleet, classifying them by risk level and data handling practices, and enforcing policies to prevent sensitive data from reaching unauthorized AI models. Core capabilities include: - Discovery and classification of AI applications in use across mobile devices, including those operating within encrypted mobile traffic - Advanced telemetry via DNS monitoring and behavioral analysis to identify AI usage patterns - Detection and monitoring of agentic AI behaviors, including autonomous workflows, API interactions, and permission usage on mobile endpoints - Policy enforcement with granular controls (allow, monitor, or block) for AI application usage - Data guardrails to prevent unauthorized exfiltration of sensitive corporate data, including PII and regulated information, into AI tools - Compliance reporting and audit trail generation to support adherence to global AI governance frameworks The platform supports compliance with several regulatory and standards frameworks, including ISO/IEC 42001, the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, NIST SP 800-124 Rev. 2, HIPAA/HITECH, FedRAMP, CMMC, FFIEC, and PCI DSS. Lookout positions this solution as distinct from legacy Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) approaches, which it states are often unable to detect AI usage within mobile-only encrypted traffic or monitor agentic AI behaviors on iOS and Android devices.
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AI Visibility & Governance is Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage, developed by Lookout. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Governance, Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security.
AI Visibility & Governance offers the following core capabilities:
AI Visibility & Governance is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AI Visibility & Governance is built for security teams handling AI Governance, Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, AI DLP. It supports workflows including shadow ai discovery across ios and android mobile fleets, ai application risk classification by data handling practices, agentic ai behavior monitoring including api interactions and permissions. Teams typically adopt AI Visibility & Governance when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ai-visibility-and-governance
AI Visibility & Governance is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://security.lookout.com/platform/ai-visibility-governance or contact Lookout directly.
Popular alternatives to AI Visibility & Governance include:
Compare all AI Visibility & Governance alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ai-visibility-and-governance
AI Visibility & Governance is for security teams and organizations that need AI Governance, Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, AI DLP, AI Compliance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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