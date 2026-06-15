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AI Governance tooling helps security and risk leaders track where AI is actually being used across the business, then put guardrails, policies, and accountability around it. That means discovering shadow AI and third-party model usage, mapping each use case to frameworks like the NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act, and enforcing rules on what data can flow into which models. If you own AI risk for the enterprise and need a defensible answer to what AI you run, who approved it, and how you prove it is safe, this is the category that gives you that system of record.
We cover 48 AI Governance tools, 0 free and 48 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage.
AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging.
Discovers, inventories, and governs AI assets across MLOps platforms.
AI security platform for detecting threats and governing LLM usage across orgs.
Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP.
Secure AI governance control plane for enterprise AI tool access mgmt.
MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement.
Governed multi-AI provider workspace with DLP, firewall, and audit controls.
Enterprise LLM evaluation, monitoring & observability platform for AI in production.
AI transparency platform for vendors to document AI security posture for procurement.
Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises.
AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight.
AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ.
Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP.
AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security.
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines.
AI trust platform for monitoring, evaluating, and labeling AI deployments.
All-in-one platform for achieving ISO 42001 AI compliance certification.
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance.
AI security & governance platform for life sciences orgs.
Common questions about AI Governance tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
AI governance software gives an organization a system of record for every AI system, model, and use case it runs, along with the controls around them. It discovers where AI is used, scores the risk of each use case, maps it to frameworks like the NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act, and enforces policy on data and model access. The goal is provable accountability for AI decisions and exposure.
AI governance is the accountability and compliance layer: who approved an AI use case, what risk tier it sits in, and how you prove it meets a framework. Data security posture management focuses on where sensitive data lives and who can reach it. Model security testing probes models for adversarial weaknesses like prompt injection and jailbreaks. Mature programs usually run all three, with governance as the system of record on top.
Begin with discovery: can it find shadow AI and embedded model features on its own, or does it depend on people filing tickets. Then check framework coverage against your real obligations, decide whether you need inline policy enforcement or just an inventory, and confirm it integrates with your cloud, model gateways, and SaaS stack. Finally, make sure it tracks the full lifecycle so the register stays accurate after the audit.
A general GRC platform can hold an AI policy and a manual register, which may be enough for a small footprint of known use cases. Dedicated tools earn their place when you need automated discovery of shadow AI, AI-specific risk scoring, mapping to AI frameworks like ISO 42001, and lifecycle tracking that GRC workflows were not built for. The deciding factor is usually scale and how much of your AI use is unsanctioned.
Free frameworks and templates exist, such as the NIST AI RMF playbook and ISO 42001 guidance, and they are a reasonable starting point for documenting known use cases by hand. They give you structure but no automation. Commercial tools in this category add the discovery, continuous monitoring, evidence collection, and enforcement that manual processes cannot sustain once AI usage spreads across teams.