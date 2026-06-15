AI Governance tooling helps security and risk leaders track where AI is actually being used across the business, then put guardrails, policies, and accountability around it. That means discovering shadow AI and third-party model usage, mapping each use case to frameworks like the NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act, and enforcing rules on what data can flow into which models. If you own AI risk for the enterprise and need a defensible answer to what AI you run, who approved it, and how you prove it is safe, this is the category that gives you that system of record.

The most comprehensive AI Governance directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 48 AI Governance tools , 0 free and 48 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.