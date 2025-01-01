Certifications

Cybersecurity certification programs including CISSP, CISM, CEH, Security+, and other professional security certifications.

Explore 19 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

Cybrec IT Security Training Logo
Cybrec IT Security Training

IT security training platform offering courses and certification prep

Certifications
0
Cybrary Platform Logo
Cybrary Platform

An online cybersecurity education platform offering structured learning paths, hands-on labs, and certification preparation for individuals and organizations.

Certifications
0
Beacon Logo
Beacon

Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.

Certifications
0
The SOC Academy (VirusTotal) Logo
The SOC Academy (VirusTotal)

The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.

Certifications
1
SANS Cyber Aces Logo
SANS Cyber Aces

Free cyber security training and resources for career development.

Certifications
2
Professor Messer IT Certification Training Logo
Professor Messer IT Certification Training

IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.

Certifications
1
Coursera Together: Free online learning during COVID-19 Logo
Coursera Together: Free online learning during COVID-19

Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certifications
0
Infosec Resources Logo
Infosec Resources

Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.

Certifications
0
HTB Academy Logo
HTB Academy

HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.

Certifications
1
SecTor Logo
SecTor

SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.

Certifications
0
INE Security Logo
INE Security

INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.

Certifications
1
Open Security Training Logo
Open Security Training

Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.

Certifications
0
Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab Logo
Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab

Hack Night is a thirteen-week educational program by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab that provides an accelerated introduction to offensive security concepts, techniques, and practical applications.

Certifications
1
Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training Logo
Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training

Level 400 training to become a Microsoft Sentinel Ninja.

Certifications
0
SANS Institute Logo
SANS Institute

Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources

Certifications
0
SANS Logo
SANS

SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.

Certifications
0
hack.lu 2023 Logo
hack.lu 2023

An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology

Certifications
0
Cybrary Logo
Cybrary

Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.

Certifications
0
CompTIA Security+ Logo
CompTIA Security+

Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.

Certifications
1

