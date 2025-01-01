Certifications
Cybersecurity certification programs including CISSP, CISM, CEH, Security+, and other professional security certifications.
IT security training platform offering courses and certification prep
An online cybersecurity education platform offering structured learning paths, hands-on labs, and certification preparation for individuals and organizations.
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
Free cyber security training and resources for career development.
IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.
Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.
INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.
Hack Night is a thirteen-week educational program by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab that provides an accelerated introduction to offensive security concepts, techniques, and practical applications.
Level 400 training to become a Microsoft Sentinel Ninja.
Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.
Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.
