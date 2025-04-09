Cybrary Platform Logo

Cybrary is an online cybersecurity training platform that offers a comprehensive catalog of courses, labs, and certification preparation programs. The platform provides structured learning paths including Career Paths, Skill Paths, and Certification Prep programs designed to help users develop cybersecurity skills systematically. Cybrary features hands-on virtual labs that allow learners to practice concepts in realistic environments, assessments to validate knowledge, and interactive security puzzles to develop problem-solving skills. The platform serves both individuals and organizations with different subscription tiers: - Free access with limited content - Insider Pro for individuals seeking comprehensive learning - Team and business solutions for organizations looking to upskill their workforce Content is delivered through on-demand video training led by industry experts, covering topics such as defensive security, CompTIA Security+, OSINT, MITRE ATT&CK Framework, CISA certification, and Kali Linux. Cybrary aligns its training with established industry frameworks and offers threat-informed training to address current security challenges. The platform is used by over 3 million professionals and reportedly by 96% of Fortune 1000 companies.

