Cybrary Platform

Cybrary is an online cybersecurity training platform that offers a comprehensive catalog of courses, labs, and certification preparation programs. The platform provides structured learning paths including Career Paths, Skill Paths, and Certification Prep programs designed to help users develop cybersecurity skills systematically. Cybrary features hands-on virtual labs that allow learners to practice concepts in realistic environments, assessments to validate knowledge, and interactive security puzzles to develop problem-solving skills. The platform serves both individuals and organizations with different subscription tiers: - Free access with limited content - Insider Pro for individuals seeking comprehensive learning - Team and business solutions for organizations looking to upskill their workforce Content is delivered through on-demand video training led by industry experts, covering topics such as defensive security, CompTIA Security+, OSINT, MITRE ATT&CK Framework, CISA certification, and Kali Linux. Cybrary aligns its training with established industry frameworks and offers threat-informed training to address current security challenges. The platform is used by over 3 million professionals and reportedly by 96% of Fortune 1000 companies.
Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs
Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.
A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.
A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.
A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.
A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.
NordVPN
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.